The documentary maker who invoked Karl Marx during her Oscars acceptance speech by saying ‘workers of the world unite’ was previously nominated for an Academy Award for a film about communism.

Julia Reichert, who is battling terminal cancer, took to the Dolby Theater stage in Hollywood on Sunday to accept the award for Best Documentary for American Factory, which is the first film to be released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s new production company Higher Ground.

Her speech was among the many political statements of the evening.

‘Our film is from Ohio and China. ‘But it really could be from anywhere that people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life.

‘Working people have it harder and harder these days. And we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite,’ she said.

She was joined on stage by Steve Bognar, the film’s other director and her partner of more than 30 years.

Reichert, 73, is an acclaimed filmmaker whose body of work spans 50 years.

Most of her documentaries focus on the working class and on the hardships they can face in their jobs.

In 1983, her film Seeing Red was nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars.

The film examined the American Communist Party.

Her other films include Union Maids, which was also nominated for an Oscar.

Reichert is one of the founders of New Day Films, which she and a small group of other filmmakers started in 1971 because they could not find distribution for feminist films.

She and Bognar have been together for more than 30 years. They were joined on stage on Sunday by Jeff Reichert, Julia’s 41-year-old nephew, who lives in Brooklyn.

American Factory was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s new venture, Higher Ground.

The former president congratulated the filmmakers on Twitter after their win on Sunday night.

‘Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change.

‘Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release,’ he said.

Among the places the film was promoted was Soho House in London in September.

Soho House is an exclusive, expensive members-only international club with various outposts around the world.

It is favored by celebrities because patrons are banned from taking photographs inside.

Reichert is battling terminal bladder cancer, according to Survivor Net.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter before Sunday’s event, she said it would be meaningful for her to win the award.

‘I’ll be real honest, it would be extremely meaningful after four nominations and my age and my state of life. It would be very meaningful.

‘There’s no cure for what I have. And it could be six months, a year, or more,’ she said.

Reichert and Bognar both live in Ohio, where their most recent film was set. She lives in a suburban home worth around $340,000.

While some praised her as a ‘hero’ for her remarks at Sunday’s awards ceremony – and she was universally lauded for her choice not to wear a wig and instead bare her bald head – some wondered whether those in the audience knew what they were applauding when she quoted Marx.

‘How many of the stars applauding Julia Reichert at the Oscars knew she was quoting Karl Marx? Or was it Milton Keynes who famously said, “Workers of the world unite”?’ one Twitter user quipped.

At the Spirit awards, Julia made a similar remark about the film.

‘Our film tries to ask the question: “is this the way we want the world to be?”

‘No! It’s not! And we can do something about it! We’re all citizens! We have a lot of power,’ she said.