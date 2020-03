Oscar-winning World War One movie 1917 is recreated in LEGO in poignant stop-motion video 

The epic World War One movie 1917 has been given the Lego treatment in a new tribute trailer.

Brick Brothers Productions released their take on the Oscar-winning movie’s trailer Saturday on their YouTube channel.

In their stop motion tribute, they took key scenes from the official 1917 trailer and recreated them in Lego, overlaying them with the actual audio track from the movie.

Among the painstakingly-recreated moments that fans of the movie will recognize are when the two young British soldiers are given their mission to cross no man’s land to deliver a life-saving message to a British colonel.

They also remade the scene where a rat triggers a near fatal explosion in an abandoned German trench and when they encounter a woman and her baby.

As with the original trailer, the Lego tribute ends with the dramatic scene of one of the soldiers running through a field, towards the camera, as others charge in another direction, while artillery fire goes off all around them.

Interspersed between the action are various accolades that the movie had received.

The makers of the Lego movie tribute describe themselves as being ‘Two brothers with bricks, brains and billions of ideas for stop motion videos.’

Directed by Sam Mendes, 1917 received 10 Oscar nominations and won three, for visual effects, sound mixing and cinematography.

It also won Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director at the Golden Globes.