Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix celebrates win with family and fiancee

Joaquin Phoenix won the Actor in a Leading Role gong at Sunday’s Academy Awards – and that was just the start of his big night.

The 45-year-old star of Joker was whisked off into the press room after he made his stirring acceptance speech, with his mother Arlyn in tow, his sisters Rain and Summer and his fiancée – fellow actor Rooney Mara.

From here it was off to the Governor’s Ball, then off to the Vanity Fair shin dig followed by the Warner Bros soiree, rounding off the night by grabbing plant-based burgers from Monty’s Good Burger.

All in all it was a family affair for the actor. Even his acceptance speech involved a nod to his late brother River, who died in 1993, aged 23.

After posing with fellow winners in the press room, Joaquin was off to the Hollywood & Highland Center for the Governor’s Ball, where he watched as his statuette was engraved.

He sat alongside other winners – including Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger – while his name was etched on the famous golden gong.

Arlyn was there again too, watching proudly as her son’s name was inscribed into the iconic award.

He was soon mingling with other big names – including past Jane Fonda, Bernie Taupin, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Kristen Wiig and Todd Phillips.

Following the Governor’s Ball, the Phoenix clan were swept away to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

This was the venue for the Vanity Fair soiree, where they joined A-listers galore – from Emily Rayajkowski and John Legend to Kate Hudson and Kim Kardashian.

Following this, it was on to another event, hitting the Warner Bros soiree, where Joaquin was seen celebrating with Warner Music executive Patrick Whitesell, the pair embracing each other’s heads in a jovial clinch.

Immediately afterwards, he and fiancée Rooney grabbed plant-based burgers from Monty’s Good Burger.

The two sat together beaming with happiness and basking in the glory of the night.

At the start of the night, the actor beamed while embracing Rooney, 34, who donned a sheer black Alexander McQueen lace gown while on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

He looked dapper in a black tuxedo, crisp white dress shirt and black sunglasses upon arrival for the televised ceremony.

Joker was nominated for a leading 11 awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Joaquin at the 77th Golden Globe Awards last month won Best Actor – Drama for his portrayal of failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck.

He also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, as well as the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actor for his work in Joker.

Joaquin at the Academy Awards was up against Antonio Banderas [Pain And Glory]; Leonardo DiCaprio [ Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood] ; Adam Driver [Marriage Story] and Jonathan Pryce [The Two Popes].

Rooney and Joaquin have been dating since late 2016.

It was reported in July 2019 that they were engaged.

Joaquin and Rooney since at least September 2017 have been living in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Rooney and Joaquin have starred together in Her [2013]; Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot [2018] and the 2018 biblical drama Mary Magdalene.

Joaquin can next be seen in the crime drama C’mon C’mon currently in post-production, while Rooney has been cast in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro thriller Nightmare Alley based on the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

