Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves’ flirty exchange with Diane Keaton

Keanu Reeves enjoyed a flirty reunion with his former Something’s Gotta Give onscreen leading lady Diane Keaton during the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

It’s been 16 years since the 55-year-old actor locked lips with the 74-year-old actress in Nancy Meyers’ rom-com, which amassed $266.7M at the box office and 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Diane received an Oscar nomination and scored a Golden Globe in 2004 for her role as successful playwright Erica Barry, who dates younger cardiologist Julian Mercer (Keanu).

‘You know, it’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, that movie Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?’ the Keaton Red winemaker asked onstage Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

After Reeves gushed ‘Yeah, you were amazing’ then Keaton (born Hall) replied: ‘You were amazing!’

The eccentric LA native smiled: ‘We had some really, well, let’s be frank – it was a good time!’

The Beirut-born Canadian replied: ‘It was amazing! Good times! You and Jack [Nicholson]…’

That’s when Diane scoffed: ‘I wouldn’t go that far.’

The coy pair then presented the best original screenplay trophy to Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who also won best foreign film and best director.

Keaton showcased her kooky sense of style in a Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble which mixed both plaid and gingham patterns.

The Oscar winner doesn’t believe in women wearing gowns ‘after age 60’ and she will never get plastic surgery.

On the personal front, the Green Eggs and Ham star is the adoptive mother of 25-year-old daughter Dexter and 19-year-old son Duke.

The Poms actress never wed despite romances with Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen.

Diane will next star in Dennis Dugan’s Boston-set, indie rom-com Love, Weddings & Other Disasters alongside Jeremy Irons and Maggie Grace.

Keanu – whose film Toy Story 4 won best animated feature – attended the Oscar ceremony with his white-suited mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor.

On the personal front, Reeves has been dating 47-year-old artist and photographer Alexandra Grant ever since he contributed poetry to her 2011 book, Ode to Happiness.

The John Wick 3 action star will next make a cameo as a mystical tumbleweed in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which hits US/UK theaters May 22.