Oscars 2020: Parasite wins Best Picture in historic moment

South Korean thriller Parasite concluded a historic Oscars sweep on Sunday by becoming the first movie in a foreign language to ever win Best Picture.

But after producer Kwak Sin-ae gave a brief minute long speech, producers’ cut the mic and dimmed the spotlight, switching to instead show Jane Fonda, as she prepared to wrap up the show.

The move left the cast and crew of Parasite standing in the dark, just as movie mogul Miky Lee approached the microphone to address the room.

But the move didn’t pass without comment. Instead the furious A-list audience booed loudly and took to their feet to cheer the Parasite producers. Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron led the chants, shouting ‘up, up, up’ and gesturing at the lights.

The protests did the trick – forcing the Oscars producers to turn the mic back on – allowing Miky, 61, to deliver her acceptance speech.

Miky heaped praise on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho ‘for being you, and I like everything about him – his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks and especially the way he directs.’

She also gave a kind word for the director’s ‘sense of humor and the fact that he can be really making fun of himself and he never takes himself seriously.’

Miky, who is massively influential in the South Korean movie industry, thanked ‘my brother Jay’ and then turned her attention to her country’s filmmakers and audience.

She credited the South Korean public for ‘really supporting all our movies and never hesitated to give us a straightforward opinion on what they feel like their movies.’

Miky, an heiress turned media mogul who heads a $4.1 billion Korean entertainment empire, noted that ‘directors, the creators, keep pushing the envelopes’ and said that ‘without you, our Korean film audiences, we are not here. Thank you.’

Fonda presented the award to the winners, and Joon-ho seemed the picture of delight when he was handed his trophy.

Joon-ho touchingly thanked his fellow nominees as he won the best director Oscar earlier that night for the blackly comic feature.

The 50-year-old is only the second person to win this prize for a foreign language film, after Alfonso Cuaron last year for the Mexican movie Roma.

When Joon-ho thanked Martin Scorsese in his native Korean, the American movie legend was left close to tears.

‘Thank you. After winning best international feature I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,’ Joon-ho began his speech, speaking through a translator.

‘Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that “The most personal is the most creative.”‘

He then credited the quote to his fellow nominee, Martin Scorsese, and a standing ovation broke out.

Martin was visibly moved and stood up, clapping for Joon-ho and pointing enthusiastically at him in a gesture of admiration.

‘When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win,’ the translator filled in.

Martin Scorsese was nominated for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino was up for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Through his translator, Joon-ho said: ‘When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. He’s here. Thank you so much.’

The Parasite director then switched into English so that he could tell him for himself: ‘Quentin, I love you.’

In his category the remaining nominees were Tod Phillips for the supervillain movie Joker and Sam Mendes for the World War I film 1917.

Referring to Todd and Sam as ‘great directors I admire,’ Joon-ho wished he could ‘get a Texas chainsaw, split the Academy Award into five and share it with all of you.’

He switched back into English for the closer of his speech: ‘Thank you. I will drink until next morning. Thank you.’

Earlier in the evening Parasite became the first South Korean movie to win best international feature, which used to be best foreign language feature.

‘The category has a new name now, from best foreign language to best international feature film. I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,’ said Joon-ho by way of his translator.

‘I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes. All our loving crew members and cast members are here today. Please send a round of applause to the actors and crew members of Parasite.’

The members of the Parasite team in the audience stood up and accepted a warm round of applause from the A-list audience.

Joon-ho and his co-writer Han Jin-won delivered a heartwarming speech in a mix of English and their native Korean as they accepted the best original screenplay prize.

When they did so, Parasite became the sixth foreign language film in Oscars history to win an award for its script.

‘Writing a script is such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries,’ began Joon-ho in Korean, speaking through a translator.

He then switched to English so that he could say himself: ‘But this is very personal to South Korea. Thank you.’ The audience erupted in applause.

Returning to his translator he said: ‘I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life.’

As Jin-won thanked his mother and dedicated the prize to ‘storytellers’ in the South Korean film industry, Joon-hoo could be seen giggling delightedly at his trophy.

Parasite is the first foreign language film from outside Europe to win an Academy Award for its screenplay.

The first foreign language film to win best original screenplay was the Swiss movie Marie-Louise, which was in both French and German.

Since then two films from France and one from Italy have one, and most recently the Spanish film Talk To Her earned the prize in 2003.

Talk To Her was written and directed by Pedro Almodovar, whose latest movie Pain And Glory is competing with Parasite for best international feature.

Parasite has earned a total of six Oscar nominations, including best picture, best director, best production design and best film editing.

It is the first South Korean movie and 12th foreign language film ever to be nominated for the highest honor at the Oscars.

Parasite follows a poor family who gradually insinuate themselves into staff jobs in the wealthy Park household.

Their plan involves getting previous staff members fired, in a move that eventually comes back to haunt them with blood-curdling results.