Oscars 2020 red carpet: British stars arrive at Academy Awards

British stars took the red carpet by storm at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

And Florence Pugh, Cynthia Erivo and Olivia Colman led the glamorous UK celebrities making style statements at the glittering conclusion of awards season.

Florence, 24, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Little Women but missed out to Marriage Story’s Laura Dern, dazzled in a quirky teal tiered ballgown as she arrived.

The Louis Vuitton gown teased a glimpse of her decolletage, boasted spaghetti straps and cinched in at her slender waist with a satin belt.

The Oxford-born beauty’s dress featured an elaborate tiered skirt which flowed into a train, with Florence pairing this with matching stiletto sandals.

Her ombre tresses were styled in a chic updo by celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux, who used Dove Hair products and GHD tools to create the stunning style.

Meanwhile she acessorised with a silver choker necklace and smoky make-up courtesy of beauty pro Alex Babsky, who used Pat McGrath Labs products to create Florence’s look for the evening, including the brand’s Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation and the newly-launched Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer.

For Florence’s eyes, Alex turned to the Mothership VII: Divine Rose Palette, while on the lips, the make-up artist used the PermaGel Ultra Lip pencil in Bare Rose to define the lips, before adding a slick of the MatteTrance Lipstick in Femme Bot as a finishing touch.

2019 Best Actress winner Olivia Colman debuted her new icy blonde cropped haircut as she made an extremely glamorous arrival onto the red carpet.

The Favourite actress Olivia, 46, oozed confidence as she displayed her lightened locks, while wowing in a navy blue velvet gown with a flowing train.

The Crown star looked suitably regal in the stylish gown which boasted quirky cut-outs across the shoulders and striking blue panels down the sides.

The gown featured a striking white, blue and black train, adding extra drama to the look.

The star opted for smoky shadow, fluttery lashes and a slick of rose lipstick, while accessorising with jade earrings.

British Nigerian actress Cynthia Erivo, 33, who was nominated for Best Actress for Harriet but narrowly missed the prize to Renee Zellweger, looked incredible in a cross strapped white and silver ballgown, which she said made her feel like a ‘goddess.’

The stunning asymmetric gown revealed her cleavage with its keyhole detail with a silver chain panel running across the bust of the gown.

The gown also featured a showstopping billowing full skirt, with the star accessorising with dazzling diamond earrings.

1917 director Sam Mendes made a dapper display as he arrived at the awards with his stunning wife Alison Balsom.

The star, 54, who is hoping to pick up his first Oscar since his Best Director gong for 2000’s American Beauty opted for a classic suit and bow tie, while Alison wowed in a canary yellow grecian-inspired dress.

Sam said he was more nervous about attending the BAFTAs last week than being at the Oscars.

‘Winning at home in front of a home crowd was exciting and nerve wracking’ he told the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye.

‘If we’re lucky enough to win the Oscar, it will be the cherry on the top’.

He was joined by 1917 lead actors George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman on the red carpet.

George and Dean Charles play Lance Corporal William ‘Will’ Schofield and Lance Corporal Tom Blake in the Sam Mendes directed drama.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, 25, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role as Jo March in Little Women, displayed her stellar sense of style for the event as she donned a black and lavender layered gown with a plunging neckline.

The garment also featured a flared embellishment along the waist with a pleated detail while the flowing purple train featured a patterned design.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet, Saoirse styled her blonde locks into an elegant updo for the evening.

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, 72, is also nominated for his first Academy Award for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

The star opted for a classic black suit, white shirt and bow tie as he attended with his stunning wife Kate Fahy, who wowed in a black velvet dress.

He faces off against multiple-award winner Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory.

Speaking on the red carpet to Baz, Jonathan said he was ;delighted to find that the Oscars aren’t as crazy in real life.

He said: ‘It’s my first time here When I’ve watched on television in the past it looked like bedlam but it’s not bedlam.

He remarked that he feels at home because he has worked in the past with the likes of screen legends Al Pacino and a Robert De Niro who were attendees at the ceremony.

Fellow Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins, 82, will be hoping to pick up his second Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in the film, for which he is recognised in the Best Supporting Actor category.

He will battle Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci (The Irishman.)

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek looked happier than ever as they joined a host of stars at the awards.

British actress Lucy, 26, stunned in a floaty monochrome number as she joined her dapper beau, 38, on the red carpet.

Lucy exuded glamour in a chic black and white top which featured quirky checked puff sleeves and a sweet peter pan collar.

The eye-catching top included pleating at the front while it was also adorned with pearlescent button detailing.

The Sing Street actress paired the number with a billowing tiered black skirt, which perfectly cinched her in at the waist.

Her blonde tresses were styled into chic waves complete with pearl hair pins running down a side parting.

While she further upped her glam with a sleek layer of make-up which was accentuated with a bold red lip.

Lucy was joined by her boyfriend Rami, who cut a very smart figure in an all-black outfit.

The star, who bagged the best actor award at the 2019 ceremony, donned a black tuxedo jacket, paired with a matching shirt, bow tie and trousers.

The couple appeared relaxed in each other’s company as they wrapped their arms around each other while posing for snaps.

James Corden put on a loved-up display with his wife Julia Carey as they walked the red carpet at the awards.

The comedian, 41, looked dapper for the star-studded occasion in a black blazer with matching trousers and bow tie along with a crisp white shirt.

Julia displayed her stellar sense of style as she walked the red carpet in a breathtaking pale blue gown with a plunging neckline.

The garment featured a detailed lace embellishment along with a sheer detail while a dramatic train added further glamour to her look.

Cinching her waist with a blue ribbon belt, Julia styled her blonde locks into an updo for the evening.

Gazing lovingly at her husband, she completed her look for the awards show with a pair of diamond earrings.

The Oscars have seen Brit stars nominated in all six major categories – Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture and Best Director.

Florence Pugh has received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

The Oxford-born actress is up against the likes of Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the film Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and American icon.

British Nigerian Cynthia, 33, who hails from Stockwell, London, will battle it out with awards-season favourite Renee Zellweger for Judy, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Cynthia is the only person of color in the acting lineup that has renewed the #OscarsSoWhite furore despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy’s membership.

Cynthia’s attendance proved to be a surprise for some after she refused to attend the BAFTAs last week, following the huge controversy around the awards’ lack of diversity in its nominations.

Joker goes into the ceremony with a leading 11 nominations, it’s the immersive British World War One movie 1917 that has emerged as the film to beat in the best picture race after winning a slew of accolades in the last five weeks.

The best director category, a controversially all-male affair, is equally hard to call according to Oscar pundits, with a lineup featuring British director Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Mendes, 54, last picked up the Best Director gong in 2000 for American Beauty.

1917 has received 10 nominations including in the revered Best Picture category.

The film is based in part on an account told to director Sam Mendes by his paternal grandfather Alfred Mendes, a Great War message carrier.

It’s set at the height of World War One in the spring of 1917 and follows British corporals Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay)

The men are sent on a suicide mission across No Man’s Land to warn comrades about a looming ambush by the Germans

The two-hour movie was shot all in one take, allowing the audience to travel alongside Blake and Schofield on their trek through the war-torn region.

Elton John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are nominated in the Best Original Song category for Rocketman song (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Yet a win for 1917 is far from a foregone conclusion, with South Korean social satire Parasite and sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino also jostling for attention from the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

British director Edward Watts is nominated alongside Waad Al-Kateab in the Documentary Feature category for For Sama.

The Channel 4 documentary For Sama, which tells the tale of a child born in Aleppo and documents the life of Waad al Kateab raising her daughter, now four, in a country ravaged by civil war.

The harrowing film has already picked up the best documentary award at the BAFTAs.

Hollywood’s awards season reaches its climax tonight, with a cliffhanger over the top prize after a season marked by dark horses, renewed anguish over diversity, and a South Korean underdog that could snatch victory from the biggest names in show business.

Korean-language film Parasite seems certain to take the renamed best international feature Oscar and would make history if the black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul also takes home the best picture statuette.

Martin Scorsese’s mob saga The Irishman seems to have lost momentum despite lavish early praise and a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. But it has failed to take home major acting or directing awards this season, likely dashing Netflix’s best hope so far of picking up its first best picture Oscar.

Some races appear to be already locked up. Brad Pitt has never won an acting award, but he has charmed awards audiences with his witty speeches and supporting actor performance as a laid-back stunt double in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated best actor prizes for his terrifying portrayal of an isolated loner in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up best actress for playing an aging Judy Garland in Judy.

Taking place without a host for the second year, Oscar organizers have given few details of the ceremony, other than to announce live performances by original song contenders Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissie Metz and Erivo.

Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish will also take the stage for what is billed as a special performance that could see her debut her theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.