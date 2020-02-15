Oscars 2020: Renee Zellweger brings classic glamour to awards

Stars shone bright at the Academy Awards on Sunday afternoon despite rain drenching the red carpet outside LA’s Dolby Theater.

Renee Zellweger and Charlize Theron brought glamour in classic black and white gowns, both opting for off-the-shoulder numbers – with the Judy star in Armani Prive – and the Bombshell actress in Dior Haute Couture.

Joining them on the best dressed list were Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cynthia Erivo and Penelope Cruz.

Renee cut an elegant figure in her one-shoulder custom Armani Prive embroidered gown; the Judy star, 50, added David Webb jewelry with her blonde locks pulled back into a chic updo.

Charlize, 44, commanded attention in her classic black frock – a Dior Haute Couture piece; the one-shoulder asymmetrical look had a peplum waist accent and a thigh-high slit.

The Oscar winner wore jewelry from Tiffany and Company, including a diamond pendant necklace worth over $5 million featuring 165 diamonds with a marquise diamond (over 21 carats) and other diamonds (over 26 total carats).

The blonde beauty added diamond solitaire earrings and Fleur de Lis key bar earrings (totaling $23, 300) and three rings (totaling $64, 300).

Charlize hit the red carpet in strappy black heels alongside her equally chic mom Gerda.

Scarlett, 35, looked like a sexy siren in her custom pewter Oscar de la Renta gown, complete with fringe embellishments; the silver chainlink fringed across the corset of the gown as well as along her waist, her hips and her back.

Several strands of crystals dangled from her waist for even more sparkle along the shimmering gown, which also had sheer accents along the torso.

The Black Widow star sported over $2.5 million worth of Forevermark jewelry, which includes pear shaped 18k white gold earrings (with 26.65 carats) and a diamond bracelet set in 18k white gold (with 29.15 carats).

Scarlett arrived with her fiance, SNL writer and star Colin Jost, 37.

Margot made a bold choice with her vintage Chanel silk bustier gown, which had two sheer arm bands and a large brooch; the dress is from the fashion house’s Spring 1994 Haute Couture collection.

The Australian-born star, 29, kept her jewelry to a minimum – with her wedding band and a diamond ring; the blonde beauty finished off her incredible look with crimson lipstick and old Hollywood styled tresses.

Penelope Cruz also chose a vintage Chanel gown that was just as stylish and chic as Margot’s; The 45-year-old star’s black and white Chanel gown featured a large bow detail along the neckline and a classic Chanel element – a pearl detail – along the waistline.

The gown, from the Spring 1995 Haute Couture show, had a fitted waist and a voluminous skirt.

Cynthia Erivo wowed in her cream hued graphic cut gown, which had Swarovski crystal embellishments along the torso; the Harriet actress is wearing a custom Atelier Versace.

Geena Davis, Margaret Qualley and Margaret Qualley all chose black gowns, although in different silhouettes; Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman went for black lace looks.

While Rooney chose a nude and black cut-out embroidered Alexander McQueen Spring 2016 dress, Natalie donned a black and gold Dior Haute Couture Spring 2020 gown with a full-length cape.

Natalie’s cape was embroidered with the names of the female directors that were snubbed by the Academy; they are: Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics).

A big trend on the red carpet was dresses with different hues and textures; Caitriona Balfe, Laura Dern and Gal Gadot chose pink and black gowns.

Saoirse Ronan, Olivia Colman and Kelly Marie Tran slipped on dresses with purple or blue tones while Lucy Boynton, Beanie Feldstein, Billie Eilish and Lea Seydoux opted for classic black and white hues.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s actress/model girlfriend Camila Morrone exuded sophistication in her Carolina Herrera bustier gown with a Tiffany and Co. necklace, as did Salma Hayek in her custom Gucci white silk georgette draped dress.

Meanwhile, Molly Sims, Brie Larson, Sandra Oh and Rebel Wilson went for statement looks in different shades of gold.

Janelle Monae was an absolute vision in her custom Ralph Lauren Collection crystal-embellished hooded gown, complete with a cut-out detail on the back; she added Forevermark jewelry.

Kaitlyn Dever looked stunning in her sustainable gown – a custom Louis Vuitton frock; she was joined the crimson trend by America Ferrera, Chrissy Metz and Kristen Wiig.

Pink tones was worn well by stars Idina Menzel, Julia Butter and Regina King; Regina looked exception in her Atelier Versace gown that had blush and silver tones.

Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Maya Rudolph opted for tones of yellow and orange.

Greta Gerwig Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver and Julia Louis-Dreyfus struck poses in their frocks – ranging from forest green to midnight blue.

It was a soggy night for the Oscars.

A downpour caused pandemonium at the Oscars as rain leaked onto the carpet. Puddles formed on the plastic sheeting covering the carpet.

Crews of workmen in tuxedos went around with long poles to tip the vats of water put of harms way. ‘It’s a mess that’s for sure,’ an Academy spokesman lamented as he surveyed the scene.

Photographers and TV cameramen were drenched as rain cascaded down the covering into the media pens.

Someone joked that there was still time for stars to bring umbrellas and raincoats. ‘It’s water torture,’ an Academy spokeswomen said.