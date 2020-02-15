Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson wears $2.1m diamond jewels

Scarlett Johansson continued her best dressed red carpet streak at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The 35-year-old beauty stunned in a custom metallic Oscar de la Renta look.

Her elegant yet edgy ensemble was made compete with $2.5 million worth of jewelry by Forevermark.

Scarlett is nominated for both Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story as well as Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit, so it comes as no surprise she would be wearing exquisite pieces.

The earrings are a part of a one-of-a-kind collaboration with designer Anita Ko.

‘Forevermark approached me about designing some special pieces for the Oscars red carpet using diamonds from their Exceptional collection,’ said Anita.

‘I was honoured to take my signature design aesthetic and transform these rare, natural treasures into red-carpet worthy masterpieces.

‘I’ve always admired Forevermark for the incredible quality of their diamonds, and I love that their diamonds are sourced responsibly and give back.’

The Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Pear Diamond Drop Earrings are set in 18k White Gold (26.65 ctw).

‘I’m always initially inspired by the raw materials and how I can bring movement and light to the piece I am designing,’ said Anita.

‘As soon as I laid eyes on the two pear-shaped Forevermark Exceptional Diamonds, I knew the silhouette of my Olivia earrings was the perfect design to highlight the beauty of these on-of-a-kind stones.

Scarlett is also wearing a Diamond Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 29.15 ctw by Forevermark.