Otto Wallin wants Tyson Fury rematch after recovering from coronavirus, his promoter Dmitriy Salita has insisted. The Swedish boxer lost to the Gypsy King last year

Otto Wallin is working towards securing a rematch with Tyson Fury, according to his promoter Dmitriy Salita.

It comes after it had been revealed that the Swedish fighter had been suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

Fury beat Wallin in September 2019 in the second match he had after his controversial draw with Deontay Wilder.

His first fight came against Tom Schwarz, who was easily swatted aside in two rounds.

Wallin, however, was not such an easy task with Fury needing points to defeat his lesser-known adversary.

The 29-year-old inflicted a nasty eye injury on the Gypsy King, which threatened to hinder his second fight vs Wilder.

That did turn out to be the case, though, with Fury beating the American comprehensively.

And Wallin has set his sights on a rematch with the Wythenshawe-born fighter, after his promoter claimed he had suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

“Otto is in New York now. He is recovering and doing physiotherapy at home for his foot,” Salita told Sky Sports.

“He will be ready to get back to normal training in the beginning of May.

“He has had a challenging few months with the foot injury and then coronavirus, but he is in good spirits and now in good health physically.

“Once things get back to normal, we will schedule him for a return to the ring.

“Tyson Fury is the king of the division. Outside of him, it’s wide open and I believe Otto is the best of the pack.

“Once he gets two or three comeback fights, he will be truly ready for the Fury rematch.”

Fury was the first man to defeat Wallin in the ring after 22 fights.

And the 31-year-old has never been beaten himself after 31 matches.