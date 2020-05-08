Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Nuemann sues SoftBank for walking away from $3 billion bailout

Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Nuemann is suing SoftBank for walking away from a $3 billion bailout for the troubled startup he co-founded.

The tender offer was part of a $9.6 billion rescue financing package that SoftBank agreed with WeWork in October and gave it control of the company. Since then, WeWork’s occupancy rates have plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, SoftBank said it would not press ahead with the tender offer because several pre-conditions had not been met, plunging the floundering office space company further into crisis.

That frustrated WeWork’s minority shareholders, who were expecting a payout. The investors included Adam Neumann who was due to receive an exit package that included $975million in exchange for his shares of the company.

In a lawsuit filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday Neumann accuses SoftBank of ‘secretly taking actions to undermine’ the agreement with WeWork.

An independent special committee, comprised of Bruce Dunlevie, who is a general partner at WeWork shareholder Benchmark Capital, and Lew Frankfort, former CEO of luxury handbag maker Coach, had also filed a lawsuit last month.

That called SoftBank’s decision to terminate the tender offer wrongful.

‘The abuses committed by (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are so brazen that they have prompted legal action by a special committee of WeWork’s board,’ the lawsuit filed by Nuemann’s team in a Delaware Court said.

SoftBank’s lawyers had questioned the special committee’s right to represent minority shareholders, an assertion the committee rejected last month.

‘In real time, SBG (SoftBank) and SBVF (SoftBank Vision Fund) are abusing their control of WeWork in an effort to stop the special committee’s meritorious lawsuit from being heard,’ the lawsuit said.

Meanwhile, SoftBank’s Chief Legal Officer Rob Townsend called Neumann’s claims ‘meritless’.

He added: ‘Under the terms of our agreement, which Adam Neumann signed, SoftBank had no obligation to complete the tender offer in which Mr. Neumann—the biggest beneficiary—sought to sell nearly $1 billion in stock.’

In September last year, Neumann stepped down after it was revealed he used company stock to secure a $500million personal loan prior to its initial public offering.

Neumann then sold his luxury Hamptons getaway for $1.25million in February, just months after he was ousted from the firm amid a failed IPO attempt and claims of his erratic behavior.

The eccentric co-founder of the global co-working firm parted ways with the Water Mill farmhouse, based in the Hamptons, New York, in a secret deal last month.

Neumann has taken a hit from the property, losing around $500,000 in the sale after it went for $1.25 million, significantly less than the $1.7 million he bought it for back in December 2012.

The entrepreneur co-founded WeWork along with wife Rebekah and Miguel McKelvey in 2010, and in less than a decade the co-working firm had become the most valuable start-up in the US.

But Neumann’s reign started to unravel last year when he filed the company’s hotly-anticipated IPO paperwork.

Reports then surfaced that Neumann had cashed $700 million out of the company shortly before the IPO and employees spoke of his eccentric behavior – including smoking marijuana on private jets and trying to become immortal.

This saw the company’s value plummeted to less than $8billion from $47billion.

IPO plans were shelved and Neumann stepped down as CEO in September, amid claims the board was planning to oust him.

Hurun Global Rich List said that Neumann’s wealth had plunged by 80% or $100 million each week between January 2019 and January 2020.

The Wall Street Journal reported he was alleged to have smoked marijuana with friends on a private jet flight from New York to Israel in the summer of 2018.

He became known for walking around the office barefoot around the office.

In 2019, Neumann was sued for gender discrimination by his former chief of staff, Medina Bardhi.

She alleged that she asked Neumann not to smoke marijuana in an enclosed cabin aboard a plane because she was pregnant at the time.

WeWork makes money by leasing buildings and dividing them into office spaces to sublet to members, who use an app to book ready-made offices or desks and get access to front-desk service, trendy lounges, conference rooms, free coffee and other services.

It operates in 111 cities worldwide and serves 527,000 members.

The brand appeals to small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who can’t afford permanent office space.

A growing part of its customer base includes larger corporations looking for cost-efficient ways to enter new markets.

WeWork has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, as its occupancy rates have plunged over the past month and its largest clients have been forced to vacate.

The company’s office locations have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic which has triggered lockdowns of major urban districts, including business hubs in New York and California.

Public health measures have kept many workers at home, leaving many of WeWork’s office spaces empty.

Neumann became a standout when he co-founded WeWork with with Miguel McKelvey nine years ago, and became quickly well-known for his energetic style and penchant for excess.

He became the face of the company, but he also came with his sometimes not-so appreciated behavior.

For one, investors didn’t appreciate learning his use of WeWork stock to secure the $500million personal loan prior to the company’s planned IPO.

Neumann also drew criticism after We paid him nearly $6million for the trademark ‘We.’

He returned the money following the backlash.

Neumann had previously secured the trademark for ‘we’ for another company. He is a managing member of, We Holdings LLC, which owned the trademark rights to the word.

He further raised conflict of interest concerns because he owns four buildings that WeWork leases.

The 6-foot-5 Neumann, who was born in Israel, has declined interviews, citing the rules of rolling out an IPO.

After serving in the Israeli army, he moved to New York in 2001. He still lives in the city and has based We there.

He admitted he failed with two other short-lived startups before We. One business produced a woman’s shoe with a collapsible heel.

The other, ‘Krawlers’ had made baby’s clothes with built in elbow and knee pads. The company’s slogan was, ‘Just because they don’t tell you, doesn’t mean they don’t hurt,’ reports the Journal.

We, however caught on, when it was started after the recession, providing affordable and efficient shared office space to a growing number of startups across the country and eventually worldwide.

Neumann’s wife Rebekah, a cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has five children, said that ‘even though he was broke’ she could tell they were ‘going to create something that was going to be large scale for the planet,’ in a November podcast.

Indeed, Neumann envisioned expanding We into housing and finance, and impressed both coworkers and investors with his fast and successful ability to sell his vision, the Journal reports.

The entrepreneur appears to be frantically offloading his real estate portfolio, after he also put his luxury Manhattan home on the market in February.

Reports are circling that his wealth has plummeted after he stepped down from WeWork back in September amid allegations that he had cashed out more than $700 million from the company shortly before the IPO and subjected staff to his eccentricities including trying to become immortal.

Details of the deal on his Hamptons property were kept under wraps, with a listing never hitting the open market.

The mystery millionaire buyer is said to be a limited liability company, Mansion Global reported.

It’s easy to see what first drew the entrepreneur to the hideaway, with an aerial shot of the retreat revealing a large heated swimming pool and the sprawling home surrounded by trees and woods, offering some privacy for the billionaire set.

A previous listing on Zillow.com describes the farmhouse as ‘just the right fit for those in search of seclusion and tranquility yet with easy convenience to villages and ocean beaches’.

Built in 1994, the property is said to boast a 1.42 acre lot, four bedrooms, a large vaulted sky-lit kitchen with informal dining area and fireplace, open living and dining rooms, secluded den and 3 full bathrooms.

Then there’s the breathtaking views overlooking 170 acres of agricultural reserves and scenic easements and an adorable guest cottage.

It is not clear to what extent Neumann and his wife Rebekah, 42, have revamped the property during their seven-year ownership.

However, the images of the previous listing show traditional, old-fashioned decor – a far cry from the minimalist, modern spaces that WeWork has become synonymous with.

The Neumanns are also no stranger to extensive renovations after they completely redesigned their apartment in Manhattan’s elite Gramercy neighborhood.

The couple bought four apartments in the 1920s condo building, including its penthouse, in 2017 and have merged them into a massive three-story apartment.

This property is now also on the market for $37.5 million with real estate agent Nick Gavin of Compass.