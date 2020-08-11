Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed on ward in Naas General Hospital

NAAS GENERAL HOSPITAL has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 on one ward of the hospital.

The outbreak was notified yesterday and the ward has been closed to new admissions as patients in the ward continue their care and treatment.

The Irish Times reported today that the source of the outbreak is believed to be a member of the hospital’s cleaning staff.

The hospital outbreak control team were convened and are undertaking testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients. The hospital said swab results for patients this evening have returned as negative. Staff identified as close contacts are self-isolating.

According to the latest available HSE figures, there were eight suspected cases of Covid-19 at the hospital yesterday.

In a statement the hospital said it would like to reassure staff and patients that the appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with the national guidelines.

“Staff and patients have been provided with key hospital contacts should any concerns need to be addressed.

“The protection of public health is of utmost importance to the hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 at this time.

“Please adhere to the newly announced government restrictions, do not visit the hospital or any health care facility and if you have any symptoms, please contact your GP by phone.