Outlander: What was Murtagh’s oath to Jamie Fraser? Vow to Ellen McKenzie explained

Time travelling drama Outlander is taking a short break and will be resuming soon. The latest instalment from the Starz series saw Murtagh Fitzgibbons (played by Duncan Lacroix) perish. As he lay dying in the arms of his godson Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the Highlander spoke to Murtagh about his oath.

Murtagh sadly died after saving Jamie’s life during the Battle of Alamance, even though he was under no obligation to do so. The two men had been fighting on opposite sides with Jamie representing the British Crown and Murtagh leading the Regulators in their revolt against corruption. Jamie was distraught as he asked Murtagh why he saved his life. His godfather responded: “I’d never betray your mother no matter who asked.” The most heart-breaking moment came when Murtagh said: “It doesn’t hurt a bit to die.”

Somehow, the Highlander managed to carry Murtagh’s body to Claire’s medical tent where she was treating the wounded. Jamie implored Claire to save Murtagh but there was nothing more she could do for the fallen man. As Murtagh’s lifeless body lay on a bed, Jamie tried to renege on his words. “I take it back. I do not release you from your oath,” Jamie said but it was too late. The oath was significant, and some have been wondering what exactly Murtagh promised.

What was Murtagh’s oath to Jamie Fraser? In the Diana Gabaldon novel Dragonfly in Amber, Murtagh says: “‘I swore ye my oath, Jamie Fraser, when ye were no more than a week old, and a bonny lad at your mother’s breast.’ “I could feel the tiny start of astonishment as Jamie’s eyes opened wide. “‘I knelt at Ellen’s feet, as I kneel now by yours,’ the little clansman went on, narrow chin held high. “‘And I swore to her by the name o’ the threefold God, that I would follow ye always, to do your bidding, and guard your back, when ye became a man grown, and needing such service’.”

A similar scene opened season five of Outlander with a youthful Murtagh approaching Jamie as a child and telling him he’d always protect him. Murtagh had loved Ellen MacKenzie and even though they were never together, he promised to care for her son after her tragic death in childbirth. He vowed to always be by Jamie’s side and keep him safe, something which Murtagh reiterates several times throughout the course of the show. However, Jamie later released Murtagh from this duty after he knew it would no longer be safe for his relative.

Murtagh’s death is significant in Outlander given the character has been part of the show since the first episode and indeed he was the one to save Claire from Captain “Black Jack” Randall (Tobias Menzies). Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said: “His [Lacroix] performance throughout the season is fabulous but the death scenes – we applauded him on being dead and it’s a tough thing to do. “In the world of Outlander, Murtagh was really one the intimate members of the family. He’s one of the people to know about the time travel.” Executive producer Maril Davies added: “He was one of the original characters we started out with.”

