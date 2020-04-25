Outlander: Who was Young Ian’s wife? Why did he leave her?

OUTLANDER saw poignant scenes play out last week as Roger MacKenzie suffered from trauma after he was nearly killed by accident. The episode also saw the return of Young Ian Murray from the Mohawk tribe – but who was his wife and why did he leave her?

Starz series Outlander saw Young Ian Murray (played by John Bell) return to Fraser’s Ridge unexpectedly. The character came back changed and wearing Mohawk tribe clothing. He had lost much of his joie de vivre, appearing sullen and withdrawn despite having his faithful canine companion Rollo by his side.

Who was Young Ian’s wife? As the Frasers said grace, Ian sat silently and hardly spoke when quizzed about his life with the Native Americans. He also didn’t explain why he’d left the tribe, saying simply his plan was to remain with his aunt and uncle for the foreseeable future. Audiences learnt more when Young Ian and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) went off to officially mark the boundaries of the land given to the family as compensation for accidentally hanging the historian.

During one moving scene, Roger stopped Young Ian from making a fatal concoction with the water hemlock he filched from Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) surgery. Young Ian confronted Roger and grilled him over his own thoughts about death. The youngster said Roger had a wife and a child. “Why? Why of all people, would you stop me? I saw you looking down the cliff. I ken what you were thinking. You have everything. A wife that loves you. A bairn. And still you didn’t want to be with them?” Young Ian said. He continued: “When that rope was around your neck and you were dying, what did you see? What did you see in the darkness? Tell me, what did you see!”

Roger responded in a croaking whisper: “I saw my wife’s face.” Young Ian seemed distraught, saying: “There’s no escape. Even in death, I would see her face.” When Roger tried to ask the name of Young Ian’s wife, he simply touched a bracelet on his wrist and mournfully said: “It doesn’t matter now.” He confirmed his wife was alive, simply adding: “She’s lost to me. I only wanted the pain to end. To be at peace.

However, fans were kept in the dark about his past but some have been trying to get clues from Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novels which the show is based on. In the books, Young Ian wed a Native American woman called Wakyo’teyehsnonhsa, who was nicknamed Emily, but sadly their marriage didn’t last. After several miscarriages, Young Ian left his wife and the tribe on the advice of Emily’s grandmother. In the source material, he later went back to find Emily had re-married and had children with her new husband.

But the pair seemed to be at peace and Emily asked Young Ian if he would do the honour of naming her new baby. Young Ian later went on to find happiness with a new love and left his Native American days behind him. Whether the programme-makers are going to follow the novels to this extent remains unclear. Speaking in a behind-the-scenes video showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and Outlander executive producer Maril Davis explained the moments between Young Ian and Roger. Davis said: “Bringing back Young Ian is a nice parallel to what Roger’s going through. What Young Ian is struggling with, we don’t know specifically. We’ve held off fully diving into that.” Roberts added: “They’re two lost souls and putting them together to help mend each other was something that we discussed a lot.”

