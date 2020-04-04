Over 35k employers sign up for govt’s wage subsidy and six-week-old baby dies in US: Today’s Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening confirmed another 13 people have died from coronavirus in Ireland.

A further 402 cases were confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 3,849.

It was confirmed this afternoon that the number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting the virus has risen by six to 36. The total number of cases in the North now stands at 774.

In the US, a six-week-old baby has died, becoming one of the world’s youngest victims of the coronavirus.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

A further 13 people have died from the Covid-19 virus in Ireland and another 402 new cases have been confirmed.

Six more people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 36.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has released data about the number of confirmed cases we've had so far – of 2,990 cases confirmed as of midnight on Monday, 27.9% need hospitalisation, and 4.2% were admitted to the ICU. The total number of deaths was 2.8%.

The Dáil heard how almost 100 staff and residents at a nursing hme have tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest Exchequer figures revealed tax revenues last month were nearly €1 billion lower than March last year – a decline of over 20%.

The CSO released stats which show how over 500,000 people are either out of work or receiving pandemic payments.

More than 35,000 employers have registered with the government's wage subsidy scheme for coronavirus.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said said restrictions on public movement may be extended beyond the current 12 April deadline.

Funeral directors have asked people to respect staff during the Covid-19 crisis and have appealed to the public to "work with us" during the coming weeks and months.

Genome sequencing work on Ireland's coronavirus cases has found most strains appear to be similar to those spreading through Europe.

President Michael D Higgins has said Ireland owes a "debt of gratitude" to those who are risking their safety to ensure that essential services continue.

The Dáil is to sit today with a limited number of TDs despite the objections of some politicians and even a warning by the country's top civil servant.

Ireland has provided €10 million in funding to the UN's Global Humanitarian Response Plan, which aims to help particularly vulnerable countries in their fight against the pandemic.



Source: HPSC

Peter McVerry and the Jesuit Centre for Faith and Justice have called for more prisoners to be temporarily released to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dublin City Council has announced it is waiving permit fees for its two licensed operators of stationless bike hire schemes to help support healthcare workers. It said it is also keeping clamping to an "absolute minimum".

RTÉ has announced that a series of classic productions of William Shakespeare's plays, aimed at Leaving and Junior Certificate students, will broadcast on RTÉ2 over the coming weeks.

ISPCC and Childline, in association with RTÉ 2FM and some of Ireland's top artists, are to present a two-week long digital live music event every day, starting Friday at 7pm

The national children's cancer charity Hand-in-Hand are asking the public to decorate a picture of their traced hand, and add the hashtags #stayaparttostaytogether and #handinhand to raise awareness of vulnerable kids

Virgin Media's Six O'Clock Show want to help people who can't access technology like FaceTime and Skye stay connected so they are calling on the public to send in video messages that they will air on the show: WhatsApp – 083 360 60 60

Older people involved in the Seniors Alert Scheme will now be able to receive a regular call to check on their wellbeing and needs during the current Covid-19 crisis under a new initiative announced by Minister Michael Ring today.



Coronavirus cases in Europe.



Source: PA Graphics

Here are the main Covid-19 points from abroad:

The coronavirus death toll in Spain has surged over 10,000 following a record 950 fatalities in 24 hours.

A six-week-old baby has died in the US, becoming one of the world's youngest victims of the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has said arrangements have been made with the UK government to evacuate British passengers on two cruise ships set to soon dock in Florida after being hit by Covid-19.

A senior health official in North Korea has insisted that the country remains completely free of Covid-19.

Musician Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and penning the song Stacy's Mom, has died after contracting Covid-19.

Country music star Dolly Parton is donating $1 million to help fund coronavirus research.

Israel's Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has tested positive for the virus.

British Labour MP Dawn Butler has confirmed that her uncle has died from Covid-19 and has called on the government to test everyone who works in hospitals "without delay".

Downing Street has said that 2,800 NHS staff have now been tested for the coronavirus at drive-in testing facilities.

A woman from the Kokama ethnic group in the Amazon rainforest is the first indigenous person in Brazil to test positive for the coronavirus, authorities have said.

Health officials attempting to eradicate polio have said they are being forced to suspend their mass immunisation efforts due to the surging coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson has insisted testing is "the way" through the coronavirus crisis as his Government continues to face intense pressure over its policy.

New York is rushing to bring in an army of medical volunteers as the statewide death toll from coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Gráinne Ní Aodha