Over 400 prisoners freed from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to ensure social distancing amid COVID-19

More than 400 prisoners were released from Delhi’s “Tihar Jail” in a bid to decongest one of the biggest jails in South Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

So far as many as 25 deaths have been reported from across India, and around 979 people infected.

The move to released prisoners nearing completion of their jail sentence is aimed at maintaining “Social Distancing” to check COVID-19’s community spread.

According to media reports, out of the 419 prisoners who were released on Saturday evening, 356 were released on a 45-day interim bail, while the rest 63 were released on an eight-week “Emergency Parole.”

This was the first batch of prisoners to be released. The Jail officials had stated a few days ago that they would be letting out nearly 3,000 inmates to ease congestion in the prison complex. “More prisoners would be released over the next few days,” media reports quoted a senior Jail official as saying.