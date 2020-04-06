Overdraft rules: What are the new overdraft rules?

MONEY has become a tight spot for many people around the world as the coronavirus pandemic puts pressure on workers, businesses, families and individuals. But what are the new overdraft rules?

Workers around Britain are facing a drop in their wages either as their employer has had to temporarily lay them off, put them on furlough or make other arrangements to help the business. In just two weeks in March, an additional 950,000 people made applications for Universal Credit. But for those who are using their overdraft to fund a short-term gap in your income, what are the new rules?

An overdraft is a means of funding a short-term gap in their income. Changes are due to come into effect today which could make using an overdraft more expensive if you use it for more than just a few days. Not all banks have announced what their overdraft charges will be, but many have said their APRs are likely to be around 40 percent. The changes, announced before the coronavirus outbreak, mean banks can only charge one single annual interest rate for both arranged and unarranged borrowing. The measures were announced by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2019. The move saw many banks peg their new single overdraft rates at around 40 percent, which is double the rate of some borrowers. From April 6, banks are banned from charging unarranged overdraft fees. But they can still charge interest fees.

The FCA claims 18.2 million people will be better off as a result, meaning 7.8m will be put in a worse position. Nationwide already increased its interest rates in November, with HSBC, First Direct and M&S joining suit on March 14. Other major banks are likely to implement an increase today or in the coming weeks. MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis said the hardest hit will be those who have large unauthorised overdrafts of more than £600, where costs could essentially double.

Those who occasionally dip into their overdrafts or only have small ones will find this new system cheaper if they used to have daily fees according to Mr Lewis. In his newsletter, Mr Lewis wrote: “Overdrafts are the new danger debt – double the interest of high street credit cards. “Last year the regulator, the FCA, ruled that from April 6 this year, all banks must replace daily/monthly fees with a single interest rate to improve transparency. “It has succeeded – the new rates are transparently hideous. “Almost every bank will now charge around 40 percent.”

How to check the new overdraft rules for your bank? Before using your overdraft, it is advisable for you to check the overdraft facility and rules with your bank. You should be able to find the details for their overdraft plans on the bank’s website. However, if you want to find out specifically about how the rules might impact you, you should contact your bank’s customer service.

If you are concerned you will lose out with the new rules and you have a good credit rating and can afford the repayments, you may wish to consider a small personal loan. You may also wish to get a zero percent credit card which might be a cheaper alternative to cover essential expenses than an overdraft. It is advisable to undertake research on money comparison websites to find the best rates for personal loans and credit cards to find out the benefit to yourself. However, some banks have implemented some stop-gap measures to help cushion the financial blow to consumers.

Many providers are increasing their zero-interest overdraft buffers, so borrowers may not pay anything in the short-term. HSBC has also introduced an automatic increase in its interest-free buffer for millions of Bank Account and Advance Account overdraft customers to £500 for April 9 for three months. Natwest has frozen its overdraft interest at current rates for personal customers for at least three months. Similarly, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland have announced they will give all customers a £300 interest-free overdraft buffer which comes into effect from April 6 for three months to July 6.

How to check the new overdraft rules for your bank?