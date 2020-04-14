Overwatch Echo Release Time Update: New PS4, Xbox, Switch download arrives today

A new Overwatch update is set to bring the latest hero to Overwatch later today – here’s what you need to know ahead of time.

Overwatch Echo release date – Update 2: It’s gone 6pm BST and there’s still no sight of Echo. However, given that typically Blizzard launches new updates no later than 3pm ET/7pm BST we’re positive that the latest hero is only a matter of minutes away from becoming available in game.

As a reminder, no patch notes have been shared for today’s new update, so we should potentially see these shared at around the same time.

There’s also reports that earlier today Jeff Kaplan outright stated that Echo is the last hero joining the game before the launch of Overwatch 2 later this year.

“In a previous interview, Jeff Kaplan indirectly said that Overwatch Echo was the last hero,” a tweet from @OverwatchNaeri explains. “And today Jeff Kaplan officially revealed that Echo is really the last new hero in, and several heroes will be released in Overwatch 2.”

More to follow, hopefully soon!

Overwatch Echo release date – Update 1: Today’s the big day! Echo is set to arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC platforms of Overwatch today.

The hero is set to arrive when a new update arrives on the game on all platforms this evening. Typically, we see Blizzard update its servers at roughly 6pm UK time, and we imagine today will be similar.

“Following the flight plan. Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14!” reads a Blizzard tweet. Echo arrives after a successful test period in the game’s PTR (where she’s already had to be nerfed…)

Echo is a new Damage class robot character who was originally introduced in the Reunion cinematic – and will now be a central part of the game as we start to head into Overwatch 2.

We look forward to playing her from this evening onwards.

Stay tuned for more details soon and official Overwatch patch notes later today, which normally arrive at the time the download goes live across all systems.

Original Story: Overwatch is bringing its next hero – Echo – to Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One very soon.

Echo, is the 32nd hero to be added to the game, and fans are excited to finally get their hands on the robotic character after some extensive testing via the Overwatch PTR.

Back in March, Blizzard updated the game’s PTR (Public Test Realm) with new skins for the character but gamers on consoles are eager to see what the new hero has in store.

Echo will be the final hero to be added to the roster before the arrival of Overwatch 2, which still goes without a release date, but hopefully the new character can make the wait for the game a bit more bearable.

Blizzard has confirmed that Echo will be arriving in Overwatch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

The upcoming Overwatch patch will go live in the game at the same time on all platforms.

Blizzard hasn’t announced a specific time we’ll be seeing Echo arrive in game, but usually we see the developer push out its updates in the evening – around 6pm/7pm BST.

Of course, with developers doing different things because of the Covid-19 outbreak, this could be subject to change.

Echo’s ultimate is called Duplicate and effectively allows players to turn into an enemy hero for 15 seconds at full health.

This makes Echo an especially tough character to counter.

Coupled with her flying abilities – which have already been nerfed once since releasing over in the PTR – we suspect there’s going to need to be some careful tweaking to make the character balanced for a full release.

Echo isn’t due to be added to the competitive pool any time soon, either – instead, the character may be held out of competitive game modes until May (or later!)

“Echo is an evolutionary robot created by Dr. Mina Liao and programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence, versatile enough to fill multiple battlefield combat roles,” Blizzard explains.

“Having joined up with the Overwatch team to defend Paris against the Null Sector incursion, Echo is seeing action as a full-fledged member of Overwatch for the first time.

“Echo fires three shots ( Tri-Shot ) at once, in a triangle pattern. Echo fires a volley of Sticky Bombs that detonates after a delay. Echo uses Flight to surge forward quickly, then can fly freely to avoid danger or manoeuvre to a more strategic location.

“Using Focusing Beam, Echo channels a beam for a few seconds, dealing very high damage to targets with less than half health, including barriers. With Duplicate, Echo targets an enemy hero and clones them, gaining all of their abilities and potentially changing a team fight in an instant.”

