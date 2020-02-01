OxyContin heiress Madeleine Sackler, 36, pays $3million ‘in CASH’ for LA home

Purdue Pharma heiress Madeleine Sackler has snapped up a stunning $3 million home in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old filmmaker, whose grandfather Raymond Sackler has been blamed for fueling America’s opioid crisis, reportedly paid in cash for the 4 bedroom abode, located in the trendy neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Variety reports that Madeleine handed over $235,000 more than the asking price so that she could secure the ‘Mediterranean villa-style home’, which comes complete with a plunge pool and a separate maid’s quarters.

Real estate photos reveal the bright and airy home also features marble counter tops, a leafy green garden and a private balcony with views stretching across Los Angeles to the Griffith Observatory.

The home was previously owned by songwriter Ali Tamposi who penned Shawn Mendes’ hit track ‘Senorita’.

Madeleine, who was raised in ritzy Greenwich, Connecticut, was recently reported to split her time between LA and New York.

But her new purchase indicates she may be fleeing from the Big Apple as the city’s socialites continue to turn on her controversial family.

Madeleine’s late grandfather Raymond and his late brother Mortimer Sackler owned Purdue Pharma when it invented and aggressively marketed OxyContin -the powerful painkiller attributed with the rise of the current opioid crisis.

The children and grandchildren of the Sackler brothers have long been seen as influential philanthropists in the art world – but many influential figures have spoken out against the billionaire scions.

Esteemed photographer Nan Goldin blasted Madeleine Sackler back in 2018 as the besieged heiress tried to promote her documentary film It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It.

‘She presents herself as a social activist but she has been enriched through the addiction of hundreds of thousands of people,’ Goldin told the Guardian.

‘I lost years of my life to OxyContin and that’s the drug that connects the dots between her family and the raging opioids crisis.’

Meanwhile, Madeleine isn’t the only Sackler who appears to be moving away fro New York City in the midst of continuing criticism.

Her father’s cousin, Mortimer Sackler Jr., recently sold off his Manhattan mansion for a whoppin g $38 million.

Mortimer Jr. and his wife Jacqueline have told friends they will now be spending ‘the winter term’ at Gstaad, Switzerland.

In an email sent Wednesday, obtained by Page Six, Mortimer wrote to friends: ‘Jackie, Oscar (our 5 year old) and I are spending the winter term in Gstaad. We will also take the opportunity of being based here to travel in Europe.

‘We would love to see you either in Gstaad, if you are here or nearby, or elsewhere in Europe (taking advantage of the ease of travel here vs ours in NYC).’

He continued: ‘Do let us know what your plans are, and what you have been up to as we would love to catch up. Wishing you all the best for a Healthy and Happy 2020, Mortimer and Jacqueline.’

The Sackler family’s OxyContin-producing company, Purdue Pharma, is privately-owned and not listed on a stock exchange but has an estimated annual revenue of $3billion.

OxyContin, which Purdue heavily marketed, was first introduced in 1996.

Local authorities soon reported an epidemic of addiction and criminal behavior associated with the drug, as people crushed the tablets and snorted or injected them.

Overdoses involving prescription opioids like OxyContin have soared in the past 20 years.

Purdue introduced an abuse-deterrent form of the drug in 2010 while still continuing to aggressively market it to doctors.

There were 17,029 recorded by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, a 395 per cent rise from 3,442 in 1999.

And the Sacklers’ Purdue Pharma is facing around 2,600 lawsuits implicating its OxyContin in drug users’ deaths.

It applied for bankruptcy status in September after approaching a settlement worth $12billion with local governments across the US.