Pablo Escobar’s brother launches smartphone range with ad campaign featuring lingerie-clad models 

The brother of drugs kingpin Pablo Escobar has launched a new smartphone with TV adverts featuring lingerie-clad models smashing up Samsung phones with sledgehammers and giggling in a supermarket trolley.

Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria describes the new phone as ‘the real Samsung killer’ and plays on the notoriety of his cocaine trafficking brother, saying: ‘Rest in peace Samsung. Pablo always wins.’

One of the ads features a photo of the Colombian drug lord on one of the phones.

The most recent TV advert is a nod to Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction music video which also features scantily-clad models using DIY tools.

Escobar Inc has also recruited Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and US TV host Chris Hansen to back the campaign.

This is the second phone that Roberto has launched using his brother’s infamy as a selling point.

Pablo Escobar was the head of the ruthless Medellin Cartel that once controlled 80 per cent of all the cocaine smuggled into the US. He was shot dead by police in 1993 in his home town in Colombia.

In December, he unveiled the Fold 1 on the 26th anniversary of his brother’s death when the notorious cocaine trafficker was gunned down by police in his home town Medellin.

The Android-based device folds in half so it’s screen can be doubled in size to a 7.8-inch tablet and it also features a fingerprint-sensitive touch pad and dual Sim slots.

Escobar Inc was banned from exhibiting the Escobar Fold 1 at the 2020 CES show after the Consumer Technology Association said it was ‘not a good fit’.

Many customers appear to have been let down by the company and have yet to receive their phones.

Several have commented online that they received a note saying they’d been automatically upgraded to the Fold 2 instead.

Last July Roberto launched his own brand of personal flamethrower, to rival the one produced by Elon Musk’s Boring Company.

He said at the time: ‘I want the people to be able to burn money, like me and Pablo used to do.

‘I burned probably a couple of billion dollars over the years. Literally burning the money.

‘For many reasons. The Escobar Inc Flamethrower will sell out very fast.’