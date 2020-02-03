Padma Lakshmi stirs controversy by wearing Colin Kaepernick shirt before Super Bowl

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi stirred controversy by touting her support for Colin Kaepernick hours before the ex-NFL quarterback’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Lakshmi took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon and shared a photo of herself wearing a varsity tee emblazoned with Kaepernick’s name and his old number, 7.

In the caption she wrote: ‘Shout out to courage @kaepernick7.’

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he sparked a wave of protests against racial inequality and police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem before games.

In doing so he became one of the most divisive figures in the history of the sport, as some praised the potentially career-ending stunt and others, including President Donald Trump, accused him of being disrespectful and anti-American.

Lakshmi’s show of support for Kaepernick elicited predictably mixed reactions from her followers.

‘Awesome shirt, Padma, and as someone that served 23 years in the military, I couldn’t agree with you more,’ one person wrote in the comments.

‘Yasssss queen‼️ I’ve been rockin’ my 7 [Kaepernick’s number] tee‼️’ another added.

‘You’re an awesome human being. I started following your IG because You’re fine and I love top chef. I didn’t realize how politically and socially conscious you are. Hella appreciate that you use your platform this way #ImWithKaep,’ a third wrote.

Other followers expressed strong disappointment with Lakshmi’s stance.

‘What courage? Kneeling for the national anthem? Wearing a shirt with Fadel Castro’s picture on it? Making more money bashing the U.S. than playing football?’ one person commented.

Another added: ‘Booo. You anti america too? Sad.’

‘That’s not courage it’s total disrespect he should leave this country and you should go with him!! You disappoint me with this you’ve lost a loyal follower post!!!!’ yet another griped.

Kaepernick has gone unsigned by the NFL since his kneeling protest roiled the sport three years ago.

Last February he settled a collusion grievance that alleged the NFL and its teams conspired to keep him and his former teammate Eric Reid unsigned because of their political activism. The settlement was for less than $10million.

The embattled free agent appeared to be on his way to a comeback last fall when the NFL organized a tryout for him in November, but he backed out at the last minute due to a dispute with the league over media access and a waiver liability form.

Kaepernick then held his own workout for a smaller number of league scouts.

Though he’s still not back on the field, Kaepernick is still making his mark as a brand ambassador for Nike.