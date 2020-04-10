Paige Spiranac admits she misses Masters but explains why November tournament will be special

The Masters should go ahead in November after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, and there are several fans excited to watch it – including pro golfer Paige Spiranac

Golf babe Paige Spiranac has explained why she is excited that The Masters has been delayed until November.

The Augusta tournament usually takes place during the second week of April, meaning the competition would be in full swing by now.

However, the coronavirus pandemic that has been sweeping the nation saw it pushed back until the second week of November.

The decision to ensure The Masters still goes ahead, provided the crisis has improved, has been praised by many.

And one of those eager to see how an Autumn competition is Augusta is female professional golfer and social media star Spiranac.

“Fall golf is my favorite type of golf,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Masters in November will be something special and I can’t wait!”

Announcing the decision to postpone the event, Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National, admitted that he made the call with a heavy heart, but knew it was the best thing to do.

“We hope this puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date,” he said in a statement.

“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” Ridley added in a statement.

“The health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision.

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread coronavirus have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

“As coronavirus continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times.”