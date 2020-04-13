Paige VanZant called out by Amanda Ribas for UFC Island fight

Amanda Ribas was due to face Paige VanZant before injury forced the latter to pull out of their March 14 showdown, but the Brazilian remains eager to lock horns with her

Amanda Ribas has called for a showdown with fellow UFC star Paige VanZant on Dana White’s mystery ‘Fight Island’.

Ribas, 26, was scheduled to lock horns with VanZant, also 26, at UFC Fight Night back in March.

Yet an injury to the latter’s right arm, which she has had surgery on three times over the last two years, meant the bout was scrapped.

Instead, Ribas picked up a dominant victory over VanZant’s replacement Randa Markos to extend her MMA record to 9-1.

The Brazilian remains eager for a clash with VanZant, however, and wants it to take place on White’s private island.

The UFC president insists he is planning to stage events on a mystery island amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global sporting calendar to a standstill.

“I want to go to Dana’s Island,” Ribas told MMA Junkie.

“[VanZant] wants to go too, so let’s do it. I think it will be a good fight, not just for me, but for the fans, the UFC, too.

“She put that on the Twitter, [so] why not? I did a tweet [calling her out].”

She then added: “It would be so good. She fights like she doesn’t stop.

“All the time kicking and striking, I think it would be an exciting fight with me and her. I hope she says.”

VanZant recently admitted she would be up for an island fight on Twitter, posting: “I’ll fight on an island too!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc”.

White was forced to cancel UFC 249 this weekend despite his best efforts to stage a bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of slowing down.

But the 50-year-old claims his island plans remain very much alive, saying: “Don’t be worried about the schedule, it’s on hold but it’s happening.

“We are getting ready for Fight Island. Fight Island is where it is all going to happen.”