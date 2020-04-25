Paige VanZant makes UFC fight decision before undergoing metal plate surgery

Paige VanZant wants to return to the UFC Octagon before undergoing another operation on her arm.

VanZant has not competed since January 2019 with a fractured arm forcing her out of a clash with Amanda Ribas last month.

VanZant has a metal plate in her arm following previous surgery.

But the 26-year-old is eager to get another fight under her belt before getting that removed.

Speaking to MMA Fighting , the American said: “So the biggest problem is I need to get the plate out in my arm.

“Tony Ferguson broke his ulna, too, and he had his plate taken out, so that’s why he hasn’t had any complications with it.

“I have a plate that pretty much runs from my wrist to my elbow, and each one of those has a screw hole, so I have seven screws in my arm. Each one of those screw holes is technically a hole in your bone, so they’re all weak points.

“Then at the front of your plate and at the end of your plate is a weak point, too. Because your bone flexes, and it bends whereas the plate doesn’t bend, your arm bends around the plate.

“Each time I’ve re-broken it, I’ve broken through a screw hole. I just need to get the plate taken out, so it’s just another surgery I have to look forward to.

“The timeline is fight one more time [and] I’ll be in contract negotiations at that point.

“I’ll be a free agent. Theoretically that could take a long time to go through that negotiation process.

“So it’s the perfect time to have one more arm surgery and heal it the right way. By the time negotiations are over, I’ll have a new contract.

“I’ll [have] a fight lined up. All of that will give me plenty of time to heal my arm correctly.”

Though VanZant may not be too bothered about prolonging her fighting career, recently revealing she makes more money through Instagram.

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting,” she said.

“If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and take a fight, I would be at a loss financially.”