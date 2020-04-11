Paige VanZant overcame gang rape ordeal to become UFC and reality TV star

Paige VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014 and has also starred on hit American TV shows Dancing with the Stars and Chopped, winning the cooking competition

Paige VanZant has not had an easy 26 years of her life though she has certainly made a success of it.

Now a star in UFC and on reality TV, the former commercial star previously revealed how she was the victim of a gang rape ordeal when just 14.

Born as Paige Sletten, the MMA star was bullied at high school despite having a natural flair for performing arts.

It’s perhaps no surprise that she is so good in the Octagon with her feet having been brought up dancing hip-hop, ballet and jazz with her parents owning a dance studio.

But her life turned at a young ace with VanZant opening up about a horrific gang rape ordeal in her 2018 autobiography, Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life.

Recalling the incident, she wrote: “They move me around … They change my position.

“I fail each time I try to resist, my limbs like wet cement on my body, my brain a heavy fog. I am awake and conscious, but my body feels dead.

“I know what is happening but can do nothing to stop it. I have no voice or choice but to submit and pray that it ends soon.”

And the incident left VanZant suicidal as she told a US TV audience: “I didn’t see any other way out.

“When you’re in that position, when you’re feeling that much pain, it’s not that you want to die… you just don’t want to be in pain anymore.

“I didn’t have anywhere to run to, I didn’t have anybody to turn to.”

VanZant’s family soon moved to Nevada as she legally changed her name and took on a different identity.

At just 15, she walked into a gym looking for dance studios and began to train in boxing and MMA as she looked to defend herself.

And just a year after making her MMA debut at UWF’s Tournament of Warriors finale, VanZant was one of 11 female fighters signed by the UFC for their new strawweight division in 2013.

And the 26-year-old has gone from strength to strength, inside and outside of the Octagon.

She is now a regular on TV shows across the Pond, her upbringing helping VanZant to finish second on Dancing with the Stars.

She then went one better on Chopped, a celebrity cooking competition, winning the show.

Now happily married to fellow MMA star Austin Vanderford, VanZant is looking to keep her progression going.

She has one more fight remaining on her UFC contract though hasn’t fought since last January.

That hasn’t stopped her training, regularly posting photos on her Instagram page.