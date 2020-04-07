Painful eyes could be coronavirus symptom claims data analyst after Google study

Data scientist Seth Stephens-Davidowitz has compared Google engine searches from around the globe in an effort to predict where COVID-19 outbreaks could surface

A data analyst has suggested that painful eyes could be a symptom of the deadly coronavirus after studying Google search results from around the globe.

Data scientist Seth Stephens-Davidowitz has shared his findings after investigating Google searches to try to predict where the next COVID-19 outbreak would occur.

Mr Stephens-Davidowitz noticed a correlation with the phrase “loss of smell” while researching coronavirus outbreaks along with an increase of people searching for reasons behind developing painful eyes.

Researchers have already agreed that a loss of scent and taste can be linked to coronavirus symptoms – with up to 60% of COVID-19 victims complaining of the side effects.

Google searches in relation to a “loss of smell” were high in areas of the US including New York, New Jersey, Louisiana and Michigan which have been worst hit by the virus.

Sharing his findings with the New York Times, Mr Stephens-Davidowitz wrote: “Searches for ‘no puedo oler’ (‘I can’t smell’) are some 10 times higher per Google search in Ecuador than they are in Spain, even though Ecuador officially reports more than ten times fewer Covid-19 cases per capita than Spain does.”

The data scientist already predicted Ecuador as a epicentre for the virus in South America, and continued: “Ecuadoreans are also right near the top in searches for fever, chills and diarrhea.”

Stephens-Davidowitz went on to note a spike in searched for eye pain in Spain and Iran before both nations became hotbeds of coronavirus infections.

He wrote: “Notably, searches for eye pain rose above fourfold in Spain between the middle of February and the middle of March and rose about 50 percent in Iran in March.”

He noticed a similar link in Italy, writing: “In Italy, searches for ‘bruciore occhi’ (‘burning eyes’) were five times their usual levels in March.”

He continued: “I think search data offers suggestive evidence that eye pain can be a symptom of the disease. However, it might only affect a small fraction of COVID-19 patients.”

He went on to note that searched for eye pain had also increased in New York – but that these searches were considerably lower than searches relation to a loss of smell.

Mr Stephens-Davidowitz recommended that health officials monitor eye pain as a potential symptom of coronavirus.

Researchers at Kings College in London have discovered a range of common symptoms linked to coronavirus via a specially created app.

By March 31, the Covid Symptom Tracker App had more than 1.8 million users sign up to log their symptoms, or lack thereof, daily.

Some 59% of the 1.5 million people who had signed up by March 29 and tested positive reported a loss of smell and taste, compared with 18% of those who tested negative, analysis of the data showed.

Researchers said the reports of those symptoms were much stronger in predicting a positive Covid-19 diagnosis than self-reported fever.