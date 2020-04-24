Pakistan fears sharp rise of COVID-19 after 9,749 confirmed cases, 209 deaths

Pakistani health officials playing a central role in the fight against COVID-19 feared of a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases during the next couple of weeks, local media reported Wednesday morning.

Local media quoted Pakistani Prime Minister’s Focal Person on COVID-19 Faisal Sultan as saying that the government thought the country might have around 12,000 cases until April 25, and the figure has already reached 9,749 on Wednesday.

The focal person added that the coming weeks are very crucial for the country because the indications showed that a sharp rise could be seen in the number of confirmed cases after the country increases tests per day, according to the reports.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could see a spike by the middle of May, which would put pressure on the country’s health system.

According to the data released by the health ministry on Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 9,749, with 209 deaths and 2,156 recoveries.

Overall, 7,384 active patients are under treatment in different hospitals, said the ministry, adding that the government has conducted 118,020 tests so far.