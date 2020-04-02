Palestinian official hails China’s experience in fighting COVID-19 as ‘exemplary’

Palestine on Tuesday hailed China’s experience in fighting the novel coronavirus as “exemplary.”

“China has become a leading example in medical relief for poor countries that have been hit by this virus,” Palestinian government’s spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem told reporters at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Milhem thanked China for its support to the Palestinians in their fight against COVID-19.

“We appreciate the Chinese efforts in helping the world amid this global humanitarian crisis through their help to Europe and to us as friends,” he added.

In Palestine, so far there have been 117 reported cases of COVID-19 infection. On March 5, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency, after the first cases were discovered in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

With a spike in the confirmed cases, the Palestinian government imposed a 14-day lockdown on the West Bank on March 22, including closure of schools, halting public transportation, restricting people’s movement between cities, and requiring citizens to stay at home.