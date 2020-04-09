Palm Sunday service live stream: How to live stream Palm Sunday service

PALM Sunday will take a slightly different form in the UK this year, as the nation remains indoors due to government coronavirus measures. How can you live stream Palm Sunday services?

Palm Sunday service live streams promise to give millions of Brits a chance to attend church this weekend while keeping to the Government’s coronavirus measures. Several churches have announced they will stream their services on Sunday, April 5.

How to live stream Palm Sunday services Palm Sunday is the first mass religious occasion to fall during the coronavirus pandemic. Most countries around the world have instituted strict measures to curb infections, the UK amongst them. Currently, the Government has ordered everyone to stay indoors at all times unless they need to buy supplies or exercise.

As such, businesses and people have adapted to the situation using the internet, the Church amongst them. Several websites will host church services from all over the world. One such site, www.churchservices.tv, hosts live streams from several regions in England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. Using the site, people can tune in to watch services at their closest church, among them Westminster Cathedral.

The Church of England will also hold a national virtual service led by the Bishop of Manchester on Sunday. Bishop David Walker will broadcast the virtual service from 9am on the Church of England’s Facebook page and website. The Archdeacon of Manchester, Karen Lund and Lucy Hargraves will contribute with readings and prayers. Bishop Walker will speak about the “support and comfort” from virtual events and the Clap For Our Carers campaign.

He will say: “In this time of social, or more accurately physical, distancing, the ways in which we can come together matter even more. “It wasn’t only our health workers who took strength from that recent evening when so many emerged from their front doors to offer a round of applause. “Each might only have been able to see or hear at most a handful of others, but everyone knew that this was something huge – a mighty crowd.” The Church of England has issued guidance and activities for people to do at home during the virtual event.

The church has participated in virtual sermons since March 22, with the first led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. He said the pandemic demanded a “different kind of church” and asked people to look out for others. He added: “As we share our consolation the mother love of God will enfold them. “As we love the poor, go and give to a food bank, call on someone who is isolated, do their shopping, pray with and for them from a distance, we will find that we are deeply consoled by our own gift of consolation.”

