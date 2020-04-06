Pape Diouf: Former Marseille president dies after contracting coronavirus

Pape Diouf, the former president of Marseille, has sadly passed away at the age of 68 after contracting coronavirus

Pape Diouf, the former Marseille president, has tragically passed away after contracting coronavirus. The 68-year-old was being treated in hospital in Senegal.

Diouf made history by becoming the first black president of a top-tier European football club when he took charge of Marseille in 2005. A statement from the French club read: “Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf. “Pape will remain forever in the hearts of Marseillais as one of the great craftsmen of the history of the club. “Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Marseille’s former Newcastle ace Florian Thauvin paid tribute to Diouf, writing on Twitter: “Very sad to learn of the death of Pape Diouf… he will leave a unique memory in Marseille. Thoughts moved for his family and loved ones.” Diouf arrived in the city of Marseille at the age of 18 and ended up taking on a career in football journalism. He progressed into football agency before getting the top job at Marseille, one of the biggest clubs in France. He was replaced by Jean-Claude Dassier in 2009. French football authorities paid tribute to Diouf after his death was announced.