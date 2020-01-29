Parents and son, 9, shot dead and toddler wounded in targeted home invasion

A man from upstate New York has been arrested and charged with killing a married couple in their 20s and their nine-year-old son, and a three-year-old during a targeted home invasion.

Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, was arraigned on Monday afternoon on three counts of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police believe Goode-Ford acted alone when he shot and killed Jimmy Crisantos, 27, his wife Shatavia Crisantos, 26 and Giovanni Tambino, aged nine, Shatavia’s son from a previous relationship, reported Times Herald-Record.

The couple’s three-year-old son also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A third child was in the home but was not injured, police said.

Police in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City, said officers responded to the home in the 1700 block of Route 300 after receiving a call of shots fired at around 8am.

They found the Crisantos couple and two children inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

The parents and the older son were pronounced dead at the scene. The toddler was rushed to a hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio earlier told The Times Herald-Record that the shooter was known to the victims, ‘wanted to be at that house and it was not just a pick a house at random.’

Police said no one else was being sought in connection to the deadly shooting and that there is no additional threat to the public.

Newburgh Police Chief Bruce Campbell said during a press conference investigators believe Goode-Ford was known to the victims.

‘A clear motive for the crime is still under investigation however a relationship between the suspects and the victims has been established,’ Campbell said in a statement to CBS New York.

According to social media posts, Jimmy Crisantos married Shatavia Faison, who went by the nickname ‘Tati,’ in 2017. The couple were raising three young boys together.

Goode-Ford has a past criminal record that includes a September 2016 arrest on weapons and drug possession charges.