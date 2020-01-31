Parents charged after Chicago boy shot in struggle over…

A Chicago couple have been arrested after police say their one-year-old son was shot in the head as they struggled over a gun, and then tried to cover it up by concocting a story about a bogus gunman.

Travis McCoy, 26, was charged with felony false alarm to 911 and misdemeanor child endangerment, police announced Wednesday. Adriana Smith, 28, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor child endangerment.

The pair were scheduled to appear before a judge later on Thursday.

McCoy was arrested on Monday after bringing his son to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

The father told police that a gunman had shot the boy on a street at Clarendon and Leland avenues.

However, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators couldn’t find a crime scene.

Detectives later determined that no shooting occurred at the location McCoy pointed out to police, and that in reality the boy was wounded in a struggle in a home at the 800 block of West Eastwood at around 7.30pm.

The bullet reportedly ricocheted inside the apartment and struck the boy in his head, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Guglielmi said the bullet didn’t penetrate the boy’s skull. He remains hospitalized in serious condition at Lurie Children´s Hospital.