Paris protesters smash into HQ of Black Rock and vandalise offices calling for Macron to resign

Anti-government protesters in France have attacked the Paris headquarters of BlackRock – the world’s largest fund managing firm.

A mob calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign forced their way in to the upmarket Centorial building and began to vandalise property and daubed graffiti on walls.

It is the latest in a series of violent incidents carried out by opponents of Mr Macron’s pension reforms.

BlackRock, the New York-based company, is said to have played a role in shaping the controversial new legislation for Mr Macron, a former merchant banker.

Les locaux de #BlackRock dévastés.

‘The mob was chanting anti-capitalist slogans and saying the BlackRock was part of a global conspiracy,’ said an eyewitness to the attack that started soon after midday on Monday.

‘There were around a hundred hardcore intruders who made their way into the headquarters, and then targeted individual offices.’

The mob tried to organise a sit-in, but Republican Security Guard (CRS) riot police then arrived and forced them out of the building.

The demonstrators were waving Anarchist flags, as well as ones denoting ecological groups such as Extinction Rebellion.

Videos posted on Twitter by the group members showed the aftermath of the attack on one set of offices.

Papers had been scattered around the floor, and slogans such as ‘The Yellow Vests Triumphant’ written on walls.

This referred to the French anti-government group best known for their trademark bright yellow road jackets.

‘Black Rock Murderer’ had also been written, and large amounts of red paint splashed around as an alarm sounded.

Protesters also blocked entrances with furniture, creating barricades to prevent police and security guards getting to them.

BlackRock’s involvement in most of the world’s listed companies has turned it into a prime target for anti-establishment anger.

Despite the criticism in France, BlackRock has repeatedly denied that it lobbied for the pension changes.

Two years ago it was revealed that former British Chancellor George Osborne was earning £650,000 a year for working for four days a month at BlackRock.