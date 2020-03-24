Parliament alcohol ban: Speaker cracks down on drinking culture over coronavirus fears

SIR Lindsay Hoyle has banned the sale of alcohol on the House of Commons premises as coronavirus fears continue to grow.

The Speaker of the House of Commons announced that the sale of alcohol from catering venues will be suspended until further notice. However, Sir Lindsay did stress that the decision will be kept under constant review.

Sir Lindsay said: “Some members and key Parliamentary staff are still required to work on the estate to enable the House to continue to fulfil its important constitutional function. “As a workplace, it is important that they continue to have access to adequate canteen facilities. “A number of venues have been closed but in those that remain open, we are employing a range of measures to encourage social distancing. “While encouraging diners to use takeaway options where possible.”

He continued: “The following outlets remain open, tearoom, terrace cafeteria, debate dispatch box, the members smoking room remains open but there is no service. “I can confirm from today that the sale of alcohol in the House of Commons catering venues has been suspended until further notice. “I actually took that decision on Friday evening. “All these measures will be kept under constant review.”

At the time of writing Britain has the 10th highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the world. The UK has just less than 5,900 cases in total. The death toll in Britain is currently 289. A total of 135 people have recovered from the coronavirus within the United Kingdom.