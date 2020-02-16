Passengers on stranded Westerdam cruise ship beg Donald Trump for help

Stranded tourists danced in celebration today as the pariah cruise ship Westerdam was finally given permission to dock in Cambodia after five countries turned it away over coronavirus fears.

The Westerdam was denied entry by Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and the US territory of Guam despite the crew’s insistence there were no cases on board.

But today cruise operator Holland America announced that Cambodia had granted approval for the ship to dock.

The 1,455 passengers and 802 crew are now expected to return to dry land in Sihanoukville tomorrow morning before flying home via Phnom Penh.

Today there were celebrations on board with a number of older passengers dancing in joy as their agonising wait at sea was finally declared over.

‘Westerdam is now sailing for Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where the current cruise will end,’ Holland America said in a statement today.

‘We will arrive at 7am local time on Thursday, February 13, and will remain in port for several days for disembarkation.

‘Guests will be able to go ashore. All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support.’

Passengers will travel from Sihanoukville to the capital Phnom Penh on chartered flights, where Holland America will pay for them to fly home.

‘All guests on board are healthy’ and ‘there are no known or suspected cases of coronavirus on board, nor have there ever been’, the company said.

The news is a relief to passengers who had earlier watched anxiously as a Thai warship escorted the ship as it headed towards Bangkok.

Passengers had been told on Monday that the ship was heading for the Thai port of Laem Chabang and the crew held a ‘farewell ceremony’ today.

However, Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul threw those plans into turmoil today by announcing that the ship would not be allowed to dock there.

Passengers on the stranded cruise ship, which is carrying 650 Americans, had earlier begged Donald Trump for help.

One passenger, Scott Willett, appealed directly to Trump and vice president Mike Pence – saying there were ‘Americans stuck at sea including my daughter who needs medical attention.’

Another passenger named AJ told the president that ‘no-one on board has signs or symptoms of coronavirus’ as he urged the US government to ‘rescue’ the ship.

America’s State Department last week requested that Guam allow the vessel to dock, but the US territory refused.

‘While we feel for every soul on board the MS Westerdam, our obligation is to protect the people of Guam,’ governor Leon Guerrero said on Friday.

‘Though Guam is prepared to deal with the potential implications of the coronavirus, few jurisdictions can screen, quarantine, or treat 1,400 patients at one time.

‘We respect that Guam has a duty to the nation we love, but that duty cannot jeopardize the health and safety of our people.’

By Wednesday lunchtime, the Westerdam was 175 miles off the Thai coast and heading for Bangkok, according to tracking data.

Thailand’s deputy transport minister had indicated that Thai health authorities could board the ship to conduct health checks and replenish the vessel with supplies.

One passenger, David Holst, reported that the ship was heading to an ‘anchorage’ where it would ‘take on fuel and provisions’.

Remarking on the passing warship, he joked: ‘I don’t think they are going to torpedo us, at least I hope not.’

The US embassy in Bangkok said it was monitoring the situation.

‘The State Department is working with the ship’s operator and governments in the region who might be able to assist,’ spokeswoman Jillian Bonnardeaux said.

Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines previously denied permission for the ship to dock because of coronavirus fears.

Japanese leader Shinzo Abe had initially refused entry to foreign nationals on the ship, claiming there were suspected virus cases on board.

Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba later went further and said Japan had asked the cruise ship not to call at the country’s ports.

Speaking before the ship’s permission to dock in Cambodia was announced, US business consultant Angela Jones said passengers were trying to stay ‘hopeful’.

‘But each day, that becomes a little bit more difficult when country after country rejects us,’ she said.

‘We are hoping that just any country will see us as many human beings from many countries around the world that literally are at your mercy to let us go home.’

The cruise was due to end this week, sparking fears about fuel and food supplies if the impasse lasts any longer.

Scott Willett, one of the passengers who appealed to Trump, said his daughter needed an ultrasound scan which she could not get on board.

Unlike the Diamond Princess, another quarantined cruise liner which is being held in Japan, passengers on the Westerdam have not been confined to their cabins.

The ship’s crew have organised dozens of activities to keep people occupied, tourists on board the vessel said.

Passengers were playing chess, doing puzzles and competing in poker tournaments on Wednesday – while others attended a lecture on modern China.

‘The staff has tried to bolster spirits but you can only play so many games of trivia,’ said Jones.

‘I’ve asked others who say they are napping a lot’.

The ship departed Hong Kong on February 1, and was originally due to complete its voyage in Yokohama on Saturday.

It was then due to depart on a new cruise the same day, but that voyage has now been cancelled.