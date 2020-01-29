Patrick Frazee appeals his murder conviction after he was sentenced for killing daughter’s mother

Patrick Frazee has filed an appeal against his conviction in the murder of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth, according to court records.

Frazee was convicted by a jury in Teller County, Colorado, in November of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to murder, felony murder and tampering with a dead body.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Frazee’s attorney for comment.

Frazee, 33, was convicted of the November 2018 fatal beating of the mother of his infant daughter, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

According to CBS 4 TV he has filed an appeal to the conviction.

Last month he was reportedly moved to the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility, a medium security prison near Ordway, Colorado, from the maximum security Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City, Colorado.

It is unclear why authorities moved Frazee.

After beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving of 2018, he summoned his mistress Krystal Lee Kenney to Berreth’s home to help him ‘clean up a mess’, she said.

Berreth’s body has never been found.

Frazee’s motive has never been revealed but in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Berreth’s family against him, they suggested he was driven by a looming custody battle.

They say they had broken up the day Berreth was murdered and that the pair were expected to fight over custody of their one-year-old daughter.

Judge Scott Sells sentenced Frazee to life without parole for murder in the first degree and felony murder, to be followed by three consecutive sentences of the maximum 48 years each for the three counts of solicitation to murder and the maximum of 12 years for tampering with a body again to run consecutively and be followed by five years parole.

In total he sentenced Frazee to life without parole, plus 156 years.

Frazee’s mistress Krystal Lee Kenney took investigators to a ranch in Florissant, Colorado, and showed them where she says he burned Berreth’s body in a black tote.

The photos show scorched earth and what appears to be melted plastic. A video shows Lee at the ranch with investigators.

During Frazee’s murder trial, expert witness Jerry Means, Investigations Chief at Adams County Fire and Rescue Denver testified a burn site found on the ranch bore the tell-tale signs of a body having been placed in a plastic tote and burned to the point of consumption.

The soil was fused together in a way that could only have been caused by burning plastic, he said. And the oily stain was consistent with human body oil.

Questioned by prosecutor Dan Mays, Means explained: ‘It is very common for [fat on]the body to somewhat liquify, just like cooking a steak. It liquifies and it drips down on a concentrated level.’

Asked if there was a possibility that the oil observed on the ground could have been motor oil, Means conceded that it could have been, or it could have been a mixture of human oil and motor oil.

During the trial, the jury was also shown an image of discolored hay at a ranch in Fremont County where Lee says the tote containing Berreth’s body had been placed before Frazee burned the body, according to 9News.

A video of the moment Lee showed police how she had mopped up the blood of his dead fiancee also emerged.

After beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat, he summoned Lee to Berreth’s home to help him ‘clean up a mess’, she said.

In the video obtained by 48 Hours and shared with CBS This Morning Lee is seen walking officers through spots on the walls where there was blood spatter when she arrived.

In the footage, law enforcement agents can be heard asking her: ‘With this broom, can you point to the area where you saw and cleaned blood up on the wall?

‘And just hold it there so we can get a picture of that.’

Lee’s voice quivered as she pointed to spots on the by-then clean wall.

‘All, it was um, the spray was here all the way,’ she said. ‘I had to clean up underneath here and it was all down here and um, I know that I didn’t get.. um… there.

‘I don’t know that I got some of it here… I didn’t move the chairs to get it.’

She mopped it up from top to bottom, she said, leaving a small amount of blood in the hope that it would lead to him being caught.

Lee was given a plea deal for her cooperation and is serving three years behind bars for witness tampering.