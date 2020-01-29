Paul Burrell shares an unseen letter from Princess Diana as he shows support for Harry & Meghan

Princess Diana’s former butler has shared an unseen letter from the late royal, which voices her unconditional love for Prince William and Prince Harry.

Paul Burrell, 60, from Cheshire, took to Instagram to voice his support for Prince Harry, 35, Meghan Markle, 38, and baby Archie’s ‘new life’ following their move to Canada, just weeks after they stepped down from being senior royals.

Posting a black and white picture of Diana and her two sons as children, he shared an extract from a letter she had written to him, branding her supportive words as ‘appropriate then as they are now’.

Posting a picture of the photo and the letter, Paul wrote: ‘As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago.

‘They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago.’

The letter reads: ‘I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.’

Burrell, 60, served as a footman for the Queen and later butler to Diana for 10 years until her death in 1997. In the years since he has spoken often of his connections to the royal family and published a number of memoirs.

He previously voiced his support for Meghan, and compared her treatment to that of Princess Diana.

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Kate V Meghan: Princesses at War’s last year, he said: ‘Buckingham Palace is a minefield for any person going in there for a first time. People set traps, they weren’t very kind to this young girl coming into this world.’ ‘Who would want to be part of that family?’, he added.

Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back from the spotlight following their six week break in Canada this month.

The couple and eight-month-old Archie will split their time between Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle and Canada, continuing their charity projects.