Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola at loggerheads over Man Utd transfer future

Paul Pogba has been touted to leave Manchester United in the transfer window with Real Madrid and Juventus rumoured to be interested in his services

Paul Pogba and Mino Raiola have very different ideas over where they want him to play next season.

The Manchester United star has been absent for most of the season through an ankle injury that he underwent surgery on.

The coronavirus virus has decimated the footballing calendar and he would have been back in training if not for the ongoing situation.

And it comes at a time when the France international is having second thoughts on his future at the club.

Since last summer, it had been assumed that the World Cup winner was on the way out of Old Trafford.

He even admitted that he was hoping for a new challenge amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

Pogba’s agent, Raiola, has also been working his magic in an attempt to get his client out of Manchester.

But that is changing now and the midfielder is believed to want a new contract.

His current terms expire in the summer of 2021, though there is a option to extend it by another season.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, that is not what Raiola wants.

The controversial agent is still determined to get Pogba away from the Red Devils.

It leaves the two at a standoff – though the possibility of the former Juve ace leaving still remains on the cards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn around and say the 27-year-old does not fit his system anymore.

Bruno Fernandes arrived in January and has been an instant hit with players and fans alike.

In five Premier League appearances he has scored twice and assisted three, as well as becoming talismanic in midfield as United went 11 games unbeaten.

His impact has been so much so that some fans are starting to wonder whether Pogba will walk back into the starting XI with such ease.

However, if Solskjaer can find a system to accommodate them both it would be a huge benefit to the side for next season.