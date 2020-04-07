Paul Pogba apologises before making observation about Man Utd team-mate Phil Jones

Paul Pogba issued a hilarious preemptive apology to his team-mate Phil Jones when asked in a recent Q&A which one of his team-mates at Manchester United is most likely to score a bizarre own-goal

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has picked Phil Jones as his colleague that is most likely to score a bizarre own-goal.

The World Cup winner is yet to score an own goal in his career, and former Blackburn defender Jones has smashed home four in all competitions since joining United, more than any other player at the club.

Pogba was recently asked a series of questions regarding his team-mates and who is most likely to do certain things during a game, with this one the pick of the bunch.

The former Juventus midfielder seemed to pause while considering if he answer would be too harsh, before naming Jones as the culprit.

When asked by SPORTbible : Who’s most likely to score a bizarre own-goal?

He replied with a smile: “It’s not nice to say but, Phil Jones. Phil Jones, sorry.”

Jones has been at United since his 2011 move from Blackburn which cost the club £16.5m.

The 28-year-old signed a new contract until 2023 this time last season, but has only made two Premier league appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season.

When asked how the player was getting on earlier this season, the Norwegian simply stated that he was fit an doing well.

The defender last gave an update over his plans before last season finished, and he stated his desire to continue his career at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m very settled – I’ve been settled for a long time here.

“Ever since I walked through the door I was made to feel very welcome. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time – it’s been great and long may it continue.

“Of course I do [want to stay] – it’s Man Utd. This club has been part of my life for many years now. I love the club, the fans, the players.

“We’ll see what happens. It’s not down to me what happens.”