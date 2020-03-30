Paul Pogba: Man Utd stance on signing another midfielder in transfer window if star stays

Paul Pogba has been regularly linked with a move away from Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.
Paul Pogba could end up staying at Manchester United this summer amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. But reports claim the Red Devils are likely to sign another midfielder in the transfer window even if that’s the case, amid links to the likes of Denis Zakaria, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.
Pogba spent the summer pushing for a move away from Manchester United, with the France international dreaming of teaming up with childhood hero Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.
However, despite the France international saying he was open to a new challenge, he ended up staying at Old Trafford.
Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move away from United with much of the speculation fuelled by comments made by Mino Raiola, the 27-year-old’s controversial outspoken agent.
In recent times, though, there’s been chatter that he’ll end up penning a new deal with the Red Devils.
Only Zidane wants Pogba at Real with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez currently unwilling to sanction the signing of the United star.
And with Italy struck hard by the coronavirus crisis, there’s doubts as to whether he’d choose to return to Juventus.
United have been backed to sign another midfielder this summer amid the ongoing speculation over Pogba’s future.
And the Manchester Evening News say they’re still likely to invest in one – even if the World Cup winner stays put.
Bellingham appears to be the favourite.
A month ago it was being claimed the Birmingham teenager was on the verge of a move to Borussia Dortmund, who have already beaten United to Erling Haaland.
But the Premier League titans are convinced they’re still in the running for the 16-year-old, who has played 32 times in the Championship this season.
Ed Woodward is said to be ‘obsessed’ by the prospect of bringing the youngster to Old Trafford.
Yet he’s not the only player reportedly on United’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.
Rice remains a target, even though the England international has endured a troublesome campaign at West Ham.
And reports in Germany have suggested the club are also keen to snap up Zakaria, who has flourished for Borussia Monchengladbach.
Meanwhile, former United star Dimitar Berbatov has expressed a belief that Pogba may struggle to shine at Old Trafford with Bruno Fernandes now at the club.
“I don’t know if Fernandes and Pogba can play together,” said the Bulgarian.
“As a fan of Paul Pogba, I want him to stay at United.
“I think it would be best for him, but I am curious to see how he will link up with Fernandes.
“They’re similar players, both intelligent enough to think three steps ahead when they’re on the ball. Sometimes footballers are too similar to play together.
“But I hope that’s not the case here because, with Fernandes and Pogba in the same midfield, United could be a very imaginative team that would surprise opponents next season or even sooner.”