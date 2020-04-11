Paula Radcliffe pays tribute to NHS staff after death of father Pete

Paula Radcliffe confirmed that her “brave” dad Peter had dies in Salisbury General Hospital while paying tribute to the NHS staff who looked after the London Marathon legend’s dad

Paula Radcliffe has confirmed that her father Peter died in hospital – and made an emotional tribute to the NHS staff who looked after him.

The three-time London Marathon winner confirmed the news on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon.

“Yesterday I lost the best dad anyone could ever wish for,” she wrote.

“The kindest, wisest, most patient and brave man who leaves behind so many people who loved him so much and whose lives he enriched.

“He and my mum gave us everything we ever needed and so much fun and love.

“He was always there for me and the guidance and outlook on life he gave me will ensure he is forever with me.

“Everyone who knew him was better off for it. Thank you Dad, you will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Love you forever.”

Radcliffe shared three photos with her dad – one from her childhood, another from a family gathering and a third from a lone-distance run.

Peter, who was also a keen marathon runner as a young man, died at Salisbury General Hospital.

And the former women’s world record holder paid tribute to the medical staff in the post.

Radcliffe added: “Heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful doctors and nurses of Radnor ward Salisbury District hospital who cared for him with such warmth and compassion.

“And to all those selflessly working so hard to save lives everywhere.”

It is unclear is Radcliffe’s dad passed away from coronavirus as NHS staff continue to battle the spread of the disease.

And COVID has even forced the London Marathon, scheduled to take place this month, cancelled.

The Brit won the capital’s famous race three times in her career between 2002 and 2005 as well as three New York and one Chicago marathon.

But the 46-year-old was not apply to translate this into an Olympic medal in two attempts.