Peaker Blinders Mastermind: Tommy Shelby is coming to your PS4 and Xbox this Summer

Peaky Blinders Season 5 is released on Netflix today, but it’s not the only big news for the award-winning TV show.

UK games publisher Curve Digital has today announced they’ll be releasing an official Peaky Blinders videogame.

It’s coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this summer.

So you can go about watching the new season in your own time knowing the new game won’t arrive for a number of weeks yet.

It’s called ‘Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ‘ and is a puzzle-adventure game based on the multi-award-winning TV show.

Take a look at the new game in the trailer below.

Players will pull the strings, as Tommy Shelby and his gang seek to take control of the streets of Birmingham in the early 20th century.

It’s set right before the events of the first season, so there’s no need to worry about the game ruining any of the events of the past five seasons.

Players join the Shelby family’s criminal organisation as they discover a sinister plot to put Tommy out of business.

“There’s a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future; all he cares about is a crucial moment he recalls the soldier’s minute,” explains James Marsden, Game Director at FuturLab who worked on the game.

“We designed our game around that idea, allowing the player to plan actions backward and forward in time, choreographing an ensemble cast of characters to synchronise their actions during these crucial moments.

“The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is, so we think becoming the mastermind will resonate with fans of the show and gamers alike.”

Stay tuned for more details about the game in the coming weeks and months.