Pedestrianisation trials in Dublin city centre extended until end of August

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has extended its pedestrianisation trials in the Grafton Street area of Dublin until the end of the month.

The council said the decision was made in response to the ”extremely positive feedback” it has received in the last three weeks.

The trials, which see a number of streets opened up for pedestrian use as traffic-free areas, were to originally run for just four weekends this summer.

The council also announced today that 7-day permissions for outdoor tables and chairs will be granted at a number of locations in an effort to support the economic recovery of the city.

The locations for the trials are:

Anne Street South from the junction of Dawson Street

Duke Street from the junction of Dawson Street

South William Street from the Brown Thomas carpark exit to Chatham Row

Drury Street from Fade Street to the Drury Street carpark

Dame Court From Exchequer Street

Each of the locations will be closed to vehicular traffic between 11am and 7pm on both weekend days.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, as will access to carparks in the area.

(Click here to see a larger version of this image)

“These measures are being taken to support the economic recovery of the city by providing more space for pedestrians during weekends to encourage people to return for shopping and to make use of the many cafes and restaurants in the area and so enjoy the city centre,” a council spokesperson said.

“Dublin City Council would like to remind people that access to carparks in the area will continue to be maintained at all times, that all car parks are open, and that everyone is of course welcome to enjoy the city-centre including motorists.”