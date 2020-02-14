Pelosi slams Trump for awarding Rush Limbaugh medal, says the president knows ‘little about faith’

Nancy Pelosi used her first weekly press conference following Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal to take several swipes at the president – including claiming he doesn’t know anything about faith and prayer.

Trump and Pelosi were both present at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, and as the president spoke, beginning with veiled insults aimed at the House Speaker, she was sitting only a few seats away.

‘I pray hard for him, because he’s so off the track of our Constitution, our values, our country,’ Pelosi said at her weekly press conference, repeating a sentiment she has shared before about praying for the president.

During the Thursday morning event, Trump said: ‘I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.’

He was referencing Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s explaation for voting Wednesday to convict the president for the first article of impeachment – abuse of power.

Romney was the only Republican who crossed the party line to vote in favor of convicting and removing the president on that ground.

‘Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,’ Trump continued, almost certainly making reference to Pelosi, who was sitting just a few people away from him at the breakfast.

Pelosi shot back at the president in a news conference later claiming his comments were classeless.

‘I thought what he said about — what he said about Senator Romney was particularly without class,’ she stated, adding that she felt he was not religious.

‘He’s talking about things that he knows little about: faith and prayer,’ Pelosi said.

The evangelical community is one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, and likely wouldn’t have been successful in 2016 without their backing.

Pelosi also took a hit at Trump for awarding conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom award during the State of the Union.

The House Speaker said she felt Trump parading a slew of guests was inappropriate, and specifically called out the moment when first lady Melania Trump donned Limbaugh with the medal in the House visitors gallery was overstepping what was appropriate for the occasion.

‘Do it in your own office,’ she told reporters Thursday.

‘I have tried to be gracious with him. I’m always dignified, I thought that was a very dignified act compared to my exuberances, as I said,’ she continued, making note that she felt ripping up his State of the Union address upon its completion was actually toned-down compared to what she could have done.

‘But we will not allow any president to use that Capitol, that chamber of the House of Representatives, of the people’s house, as a backdrop for him,’ she asserted, raising some skepticism that she might not invite Trump back next year if is reelected.

Pelosi said the president’s statements were less of a State of the Union address and more just ‘presenting a state of mind that had contact with reality.’

Melania presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh in the House chamber as the president honored him from the floor in his remarks.

Limbaugh announced Monday he was diagnosed with an advanced form of lung cancer.

The conservatives radio talk show host is one of the president’s biggest cheerleaders.

Awarding Limbaugh with the top presidential honor was just one of the extremely divisive moments of Tuesday night, that left Republicans in enthusiastic cheers and Democratic apathetic and downright annoyed.

When a reporter confronted Pelosi during the press conference about ripping up the president’s address immediately following its conclusion, she claimed she was doing the ‘courteous’ thing by destroying the ‘manifesto of mistruths.’

‘I tore up a manifesto of mistruths,’ Pelosi said of the viral moment.

‘And I don’t need any lessons from anybody – especially the President of the United States – about dignity,’ Pelosi continued following widespread criticism from Republicans after she tore up the speech.

‘Is it Ok to start saying, ‘Four more years’ in the House of Representatives?’ she questioned, making reference to the moment when Trump took the podium and Republican lawmakers began reciting the often repeated campaign rally chant.

‘It’s just unheard of,’ she lamented. ‘Is it unheard of for the president to insult people there who don’t share his view, as well as to misrepresent – present falsehoods… So, no. I think it was completely, entirely appropriate. And considering some of the other exuberances within me, the courteous thing to do.’