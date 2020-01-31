Pelosi suggests Dershowitz should be disbarred for claiming he can do anything to get re-elected

Nancy Pelosi bashed Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team Thursday, suggesting that they be disbarred for asserting presidents cannot be impeached for doing something to increase their chances of reelection.

‘I don’t know how they can retain their lawyer status, in the comments that they’re making,’ Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol, mainly referencing remarks made by Alan Dershowitz on the Senate floor Wednesday.

‘Some of them are even lawyers,’ she continued. ‘Imagine that you would say — ever, of any president, no matter who he or she is or whatever party — if the president thinks that his or her presidency … is good for the country, then any action is justified — including encouraging a foreign government to have an impact on our elections.’

‘[That] is exactly what our Founders were opposed to — and they feared,’Pelosi told reporters gathered at the Capitol just hours before the Senate launched its ninth day of the impeachment trial.

‘I don’t think they made the case. I think they disgraced themselves terribly in terms of their violation of what our Constitution is about and what a president’s behavior should be,’ the House Speaker said.

Pelosi’s comments came as senators, Chief Justice John Roberts – who is presiding over the case – Trump’s defense team and the Democratic prosecution managers prepared for the second day of questions.

Alan Dershowitz, a ‘liberal Democrat’ lawyer on Trump’s defense team, said during the question-and-answer period of the trial on Wednesday evening that if the president thinks his actions will get him reelection, he cannot be impeached for it.

‘If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,’ Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz, and the rest of the defense team, argued Wednesday that the only exception to that would be if a president’s actions violated a specific law.

The Democrats’ two impeachment articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – Dershowtiz says, does not amount to an impeachable offense, as detailed by the Constitution.

Dershowitz, who was counsel for O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, said if the president thinks that retaining a grip on the White House is in the best interest of the country, their actions are not impeachable.

‘Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly you’re right,’ Dershowitz said during the question-and-answer period. ‘Your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.’

Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday that Republicans are attempting to ‘dismantle the Constitution’ in order to defend Trump.

Dershowitz, however, has said many have changed their opinion on impeachment to match their political affiliations, while he – a ‘liberal Democrat’ who did not vote for Trump – insists he is arguing what he believes in regardless of politics.

Pelosi said if the Senate votes to acquit Trump, it would be invalid because the chamber has not heard from witnesses in the nine days of its trial so far.

‘He will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial; and you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation,’ she said.

While Republicans prepare to wrap up the case, Democrats want to extend it by calling witnesses to submit new testimony before the Republican-controlled chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that the Senate will vote on whether to allow witnesses following the inquiry period.