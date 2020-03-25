Pension: Expert provides guidance for people approaching retirement age

PENSION guidance can be gained impartially from bodies such as the Monty Advice Service, the Pensions Advisory Service and Pension Wise. However, all three of these bodies have now come together courtesy of a newly formed organisation.

The Money and Pensions Service was launched in 2019 as an arm’s length body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions. This new organisation is designed to help people with their financial affairs and engage with HM Treasury on policy matters relating to financial capability and debt advice. One of their key areas of focus is pension management.

Current projects that the organisation is working on include a UK strategy for financial wellbeing, and creating a pensions dashboard. However, like many bodies, they may now shift their focus towards coping with coronavirus issues. They have recently launched online guidance to encourage people to spend some time planning ahead, which should limit the impact on their finances. Nick Hill, a Money Expert at the Money and Pensions Service commented:

“We know that many people are worried about their own and their loved ones’ physical health at the moment, but it’s vital people think about how coronavirus could impact their financial wellbeing too. “While this is likely to be a stressful situation for many people, there are steps you can take now to prepare yourself to deal with any financial challenges, and to hopefully give you some peace of mind during the coming months.

“A good starting point is to do an emergency budget and check what savings you have to bridge any gaps. “You should also check with your bank, insurers and providers such as energy companies to see what support they can offer. “If you still think you will struggle to make ends meet, there are free support services available to help you online and over the phone, whether you’re facing an emergency cash shortfall or you’re worried about debt.

“This crisis has happened very quickly and people may be looking at using credit or borrowing to tide them over. “Some forms of borrowing can be very expensive so it’s vital people take time to understand all the options before they make a decision. “This is also a very worrying time for people with pension savings, especially if they’re approaching retirement. “The key thing is not to panic – you should avoid sudden decisions and get independent guidance or advice to help you weather the storm.”