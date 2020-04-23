Pension rules could be relaxed for public sector workers amid COVID-19 – are you eligible?

A PROPOSAL has been put forward by the government which could see pension rules relaxed for public sector workers.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government plans to make temporary, but significant changes to normal tax rules for those working in various public sector roles. Within the written statement submitted to the House of Commons, the value and importance of public sector workers was stressed, and their role in fighting the coronavirus highlighted. The temporary changes would come into place for those in the public sector who are returning to work to help in the fight against the deadly disease.

Relaxed rules would be applied across the whole public sector, comprised of 5.42 million people according to 2019 statistics. Changes would affect those in a certain age group who have recently retired but have returned to work amid the crisis. The written statement was made by John Glen, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury at the House of Commons. It read: “For public sector workers returning to support the government’s response to COVID-19, the government intends to temporarily suspend tax rules that would otherwise apply significant tax charges to pension income received by recently retired individuals aged between 50 and 55.

“This change, taken alongside complementary changes to rules for relevant public service pension schemes, will help ensure individuals’ pension income will remain protected if they return to work at this important time.” The measure taken by the government is designed to pull down barriers that may otherwise stop people returning to their former professions. HMRC is due to lay out operational guidance in due course surrounding the tax changes. However, as the proposed tax changes form part of the government’s response to COVID-19, they will initially apply in respect of payments made from March 1 to June 1, 2020.

Pensions and mutual life insurance company, Royal London, welcomed the move by the government. Moira Warner, senior intermediary development and technical manager, said: “After already making temporary changes enabling retired doctors and nurses to return to duty and fight the spread of COVID-19 without risking their pension income it is welcome to see government propose similar changes across the wider public sector so service quality can be maintained. “Public sector pensioners should note though, that the Government does not appear to intend a wholesale relaxation of relevant rules, it will only apply to people returning to work as a result of COVID-19.

“Anyone whose pension was already suspended or reduced prior to the current crisis as a result of returning to work is unlikely to benefit from these changes.” In the recent Coronavirus Act, the government relaxed pension rules for NHS staff returning to work amid the pandemic. The move was implemented to protect those in the medical professional from reduced pension payments.

Those who return to work would usually see their pension reduced under a process known as abatement. Under abatement, members of pension schemes would see their pension suspended if they work more than 16 hours per week within the first four weeks of their return. However, the government has temporarily suspended the abatement rules. The relaxation also helps medical professionals in the 55-60 age bracket, known as having ‘special class status’ – including nurses, physiotherapists, midwives and health visitors.