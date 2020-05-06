People reveal the VERY literal ways of following instructions By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020 Published in Top Stories Denis Bedoya More from Top StoriesMore posts in Top Stories »One child killed and four missing after a horse and buggy is swept over on a flooded Kentucky roadEx-Jags linebacker Telvin Smith ‘paid 17-year-old girl $100 for sex acts’ leading to his arrest‘I’m being treated like a leper’: Covid-19 survivors are shunned & abused by people who fear they’re still contagiousFBI beats the decaying corpse of Russiagate horse, listing what Russia could ‘possibly’ do to 2020 US elections
Be First to Comment