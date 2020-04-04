People-to-people diplomacy plays unique role in global coronavirus fight: think tank

People-to-people diplomacy plays a unique role in the global coronavirus fight, said a report released by a government-affiliated think tank in Shanghai on Thursday.

It is also a crucial counterforce against the forces of populism and anti-globalism, said the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies in the report titled “Working Together with One Heart: People-to-people Diplomacy in the Coronavirus Crisis.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, people have come to realize that only through global solidarity can a victory against the disease be secured, said the report.

The report identified non-state actors as important extra-governmental resources that have displayed immeasurable capacities, stating that such robust people-to-people diplomacy complements government efforts by providing additional channels for communication and coordination and is crucial to global epidemic prevention and control.

International non-state actor cooperation and people-to-people diplomacy should be seen as essential subsystems and vital links of the anti-virus global network, which underpins the robustness of the whole structure, said the report.

It emphasized that global solidarity and coordination not only help pool materials and manpower, but also help promote people’s recognition of the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Many countries and international organizations offered aid for China’s fight against the epidemic in the early stages to help weather the most difficult times.

As the epidemic rampages through the world, non-state actors in China such as charities and enterprises have become proactive contributors, donating medical materials and sharing anti-virus experience to aid other countries, it said.

These acts of goodwill and humanitarianism all reflect long-cherished Chinese values as expressed in such sayings as “Love has no boundaries” and “A favor, however trivial, should be returned with much greater kindness.” It also shows the unique role of people-to-people diplomacy in this global epidemic fight, according to the report.