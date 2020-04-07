Pep Guardiola’s best-ever XI includes Lionel Messi but only one Man City star

Pep Guardiola has worked with some stellar names throughout his managerial career, but only one Manchester City man makes it into his best-ever XI based on stats

Pep Guardiola ’s best-ever stats-based XI is made up of six Bayern Munich stars and four Barcelona men – with only one Manchester City player making the cut.

The Spaniard has worked with some of the most talented players in world football during his illustrious managerial career, which has seen him clinch league titles in England, Spain and Germany.

He first guided Barca to three Spanish titles and two Champions League successes before joining Bayern, who became Bundesliga champions three times under his management.

And since leaving for City, Guardiola has got his hands on the Premier League title twice – registering the division’s two highest point tallies in history [100 in 2017/18, 98 in 2018/19].

But who are the best players he has ever worked with?

With the help of player ratings from football stats website WhoScored.com , an ultimate XI of Guardiola top stars has been put together.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is deployed in between the sticks, beating Victor Valdes and Ederson to the position as Pep’s No.1 shot-stopper.

The German sits behind a back four which contains two of his team-mates, with David Alaba taking the left-back spot and Jerome Boateng in at centre-back alongside former Barca star Javier Mascherano.

Dani Alves gets the nod at right-back, meaning some stellar names have been left out of Guardiola’s defence – including Gerard Pique, Carles Puyol and Vincent Kompany.

Spain legend Xavi then partners City ace Kevin De Bruyne in the middle of the park, with former Bayern duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on the flanks.

Sensationally, there is no room for Andres Iniesta – who formed one of the best midfield partnerships in the history of the game with Xavi under Guardiola.

Sergio Busquets, another member of that successful Barca midfield, has also been left out, as have David Silva, Xabi Alonso and Fernandinho.

There are a host of strikers to choose from in attack, but Robert Lewandowski comes in alongside Lionel Messi upfront.

Sergio Aguero, David Villa, Pedro and Mario Gotze may feel aggrieved at missing out.