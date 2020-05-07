‘Persistent’ community infections, Bewley’s closure and a new ‘Pearl Harbour moment’: Today’s Covid-19 main points

A new childcare scheme for healthcare workers has also been launched.
LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further 37 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,375.
A further 265 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,248.
During the briefing, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan expressed concern about the number of Covid-19 cases in the community, particularly among younger people.
In the US, President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on plans to disband the White House coronavirus taskforce.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
Ireland
- Dr Tony Holohan said there is “a persistent number of infections coming from the community” and that the number is not dropping quickly enough.
- It was revealed last night that half of the patients admitted to intensive care units with Covid-19 had chronic heart disease, with other underlying illnesses also detailed.
- Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre is set to close permanently with the loss of 110 jobs, with owners partially citing the impact of the pandemic.
- An ESRI study has found that more than half of minimum wage employees in Ireland work in the retail, accommodation and food sectors, which have each experienced widespread closures.
- A new scheme has been launched to provide childcare for the families of healthcare workers.
- Trade unions were briefed last night on the ongoing decision-making process on the Leaving Cert last night. (RTÉ)
- The GAA has said that there will be no inter-county matches until at least October.
International
- US President Donald Trump has compared the Covid-19 pandemic to the attacks on Pearl Harbour and 9/11.
- The official death toll from from Covid-19 in the UK has now surpassed 30,000 people.
- The Bank of England has forecast a 14% slump in the economy this year. In Germany, industrial output was down by 9.2% in March.
- China’s government has declared the whole country is low risk as the number of coronavirus cases fall to nearly zero.
