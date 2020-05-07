‘Persistent’ community infections, Bewley’s closure and a new ‘Pearl Harbour moment’: Today’s Covid-19 main points

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that a further 37 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total to 1,375.

A further 265 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,248.

During the briefing, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan expressed concern about the number of Covid-19 cases in the community, particularly among younger people.

In the US, President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on plans to disband the White House coronavirus taskforce.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan said there is “a persistent number of infections coming from the community” and that the number is not dropping quickly enough.

It was revealed last night that half of the patients admitted to intensive care units with Covid-19 had chronic heart disease, with other underlying illnesses also detailed.

Bewley’s Café on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre is set to close permanently with the loss of 110 jobs, with owners partially citing the impact of the pandemic.

An ESRI study has found that more than half of minimum wage employees in Ireland work in the retail, accommodation and food sectors, which have each experienced widespread closures.

A new scheme has been launched to provide childcare for the families of healthcare workers.

Trade unions were briefed last night on the ongoing decision-making process on the Leaving Cert last night. (RTÉ)

The GAA has said that there will be no inter-county matches until at least October.

International